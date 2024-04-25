"He has done so many great things [...] I hope I can do the same" - Aaron Judge lauds Derek Jeter after landmark 261st home run

Aaron Judge surpassed yet another landmark in his MLB career by scoring his 261st home run as a New York Yankee on Wednesday. Judge’s homer gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead against the Oakland Athletics en route to a 7-3 win.

Judge’s hit saw him overtake Yankees legend Derek Jeter for the ninth overall spot on the club’s all-time home run leaders list. Judge is in his ninth season with the club.

Speaking to MLB.com, Aaron Judge lauded Jeter and his impact on the Yankees and said that he can only hope to match his contribution to the organization.

"Derek had an amazing career. He has done so many great things for this organization. I hope I can do the same," Judge said.

Jeter hit 260 home runs in 2,747 appearances for the Yankees, while Judge surpassed his tally in 860 games.

Can Aaron Judge enter the top 3 home run leaders in Yankees history?

The New York Yankees got off to a flying start this season before slowing down a bit, but Judge has yet to hit the heights that are expected of him.

Despite registering his 261st home run as a Yankee on Wednesday night, it was only Judge’s fourth homer of the season.

Even with a sluggish start, Aaron Judge is still expected to outdo himself and perform beyond expectations owing to his outstanding performances in the past few seasons.

Judge’s 2022 AL MVP-winning season saw him set the benchmark for single-season home runs in the American League. Judge broke the previous record set by Roger Maris after blasting 62 homers.

Judge is no stranger to breaking records. He is only 15 home runs away from surpassing Jorge Posada for the eighth spot on the Yankees’ home run leaders list.

To break into the top three, Judge will need 233 more homers before his Yankees tenure is over. The third position is occupied by Lou Gehrig, who has 493 home runs to his name. Can Aaron Judge do it? He certainly has all the tools necessary to do so.

The top spot is held by none other than the legendary Babe Ruth, who registered 659 home runs. Mickey Mantle is second with 536.

