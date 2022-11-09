Former Major League Baseball outfielder and controversial power hitter Jose Canseco once went on a drinking binge in between at-bats. Canseco apparently didn’t enjoy drinking but he once did during a game.

Veteran player and Atlanta Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski in 2016 once told Fox Sports’s Garbage Time host Katie Nolan, MLB players’ beer tales, reports Vine Pair. Of Canseco, he said:

“He once drank a can of light beer, went out and hit a home run, went back into the clubhouse and drank another can, hit another home run, and did the same thing a third time. Three lights, three homers.”

Jose Canseco consistently manages to grab the attention of the media in the most dramatic of ways

He has been into many controversies during his MLB career. He has tried his hand at acting and taken on past athletes in boxing contests. He also took the famed baseball off the head in a 1993 regular-season game against the Cleveland Indians.

Canseco once accused New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez of having an affair with his ex-wife Jessica but she denied it.

jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco 🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️

Canseco made a name for himself as one of the best power hitters in the game while playing with the Oakland Athletics. He was a six-time All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively.

Canseco won the World Series twice, once with the New York Yankees (1989) and once with the Oakland A's (1989). (2000).

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Jose cansecos dance moves Jose cansecos dance moves https://t.co/TAZnUyi4F9

Canseco made baseball history in 1988 when he became the first player to ever hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season. He received the Silver Slugger award four times. He won it three times as an outfielder for the American League (1988, 1990, and 1991), and once as a designated hitter (1998).

He is one of 14 players in MLB history to have hit at least 254 home runs, placing him fourth all-time among the A's.

