"He was my dude for sure" - Dodgers' newest star Tyler Glasnow reminisces watching Clayton Kershaw as a youngster

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow has long been a fan of Clayton Kershaw. Glasnow was born in Southern California and grew up to be a Dodger faithful.

Kershaw is a fan-favorite amongst many in Los Angeles. He has had a great 16-year career in Los Angeles and has compiled a long list of MLB achievements and awards.

Glasnow remembers watching Kershaw with his father in his backyard and being inspired. As a 20-year-old in the big leagues, Glasnow wanted to make that his goal.

"Clayton Kershaw was my dude for sure. He was in the big leagues so young.. watching it in the back yard with my dad being like 'he's 20 and is in the big leagues. I got to be there.' Just watching him pitch and watching how fierce of a competitior he is, he was always someone I loved watching," stated Glasnow via SportsNet LA on X.

Now, Tyler Glasnow gets to pitch in the stadium of his childhood favorite team. Unfortunately, Glasnow may not pitch with Clayton Kershaw, as Kershaw is currently a free agent.

One team that has recently come out as a possible suitor for Kershaw is the Texas Rangers. However, the Dodgers are still in play to re-sign the veteran lefty.

Tyler Glasnow would love to see a Dodgers' reunion with Clayton Kershaw

Tyler Glasnow would love to team up with his childhood idol for the 2024 season. Clayton Kershaw has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and it would be odd to see him sporting something other than the Dodger blue.

While the team is still in play to re-sign Kershaw, he does not come without some concerns. One major concern is that he will miss a good amount of the 2024 season. Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the season. It was to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule.

However, he has stated that he is doing well following the surgery. He has already started movement training and is starting to strengthen his shoulder. Kershaw is making it a point to return to the mound in 2024.

It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers are planning to re-sign Kershaw. He has been with the team for the entirety of his 16-year career and is a core member of the squad. Fans would take a while to get used to seeing him in another uniform.

