After faltering in the postseason, the 101-win New York Mets might have a new look next season.

The team is yet to re-sign ace Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, and Brandon Nimmo and might just move around and look for pieces heading into the new campaign.

One such aspect of the roster that might completely change is the bullpen. The team recently resigned their star closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $104 million contract that made him the highest-paid closer in MLB history.

With this in mind, the New York Mets will have to scour for other talents to fill their bullpen as they splurge their cash on Diaz. The front office recently signed Stephen Ridings, the 6-foot-8 fireballer, from the New York Yankees' waivers.

In an article by Mike Puma for the New York Post, New York Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner sang his praises on the young reliever Ridings.

“He has electric, powerful stuff... He’s had some injuries that he’s dealt with, but when he’s been active it’s been great.” - Hefner via New York Post

Ridings enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him post a 1.24 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP for the Yankees' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He was called up to the main roster for the 2022 season on the back of those impressive displays.

Ridings then tossed a scoreless inning in relief against the Baltimore Orioles that year and had two of his pitches clocked at least 100 miles per hour. Things were looking bright for the young reliever before he went down with injuries during the 2022 season.

The Mets' coaching staff will be cautious and mindful of utilizing the 27-year-old's talents given his injury setbacks. However, if Ridings can remain healthy, he could very well be the perfect set-up man for Edwin Diaz.

New York Mets keen on Adam Ottavino

Despite the team's colossal postseason collapse, the New York Mets are reportedly keen to bring back Brooklyn native Adam Ottavino to the fold.

The 37-year-old was a reliable hand in the Mets' 2022 bullpen that at times looked shaky. Ottavino posted a 6-3 record with a 2.06 ERA and also had three saves during times when Edwin Diaz was unavailable.

Ottavino was the perfect set-up man for Diaz during the 2022 season. Despite the signing of Ridings, he could still maintain his spot with the team if he re-signs with them.

