"He had everyone else wanting to play every day": Ron Washington shares tale of Adrian Beltre's competitive influence on players during Rangers stint

Adrian Beltre was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024 on Tuesday He received 87.6% of the votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America, well above the 75% threshold requirement for induction.

Ron Washington, who was the manager of Beltre from 2007 to 2014, shared an interesting fact about him in a recent interview with the MLB Network. He said that Beltre motivated his teammates to play every single day.

“He had everyone else wanting to play every single day." Washington said. "Guys, that never had that opportunity. All of a sudden, they gathered a mindset that they were everyday players and they came to the ballpark to play every day and when they weren’t on the field every day, they were upset."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington also said that Beltre would challenge them by setting higher standards for himself as well as for them to perform better.

Adrian Beltre is considered one of the best third basemen of all time in MLB history. He is a four-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, four-time Silver Slugger winner, and a member of the 3,000-hit club.

Adrian Beltre remained committed to his health throughout his career

According to Washington, Adrian Beltre influenced the team’s culture and created a bond of shared dedication and commitment to success among the teammates.

Beltre’s ability to play through pain and injuries impressed a lot of onlookers. Washington shared that he never wanted to get off the field. He knew exactly what to do to stay fit and healthy. He could perform at a high level despite his physical challenges.

“Uh, pain. He knew how to play through injuries," Washington said. "He knew how to play through it. Um if something was wrong with his body, he knew how to do, what he had to do to stay on the field, he never wanted to come off the field."

Adrian Beltre contributed to the Ranger's success during a crucial period in the team’s history. He will wear a Rangers cap on his plaquette.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.