“He felt a little oversized for the park” - Aaron Boone reflects on Aaron Judge’s massive third-deck home run against Pablo Lopez

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge had a stellar performance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. He recorded four hits on four at-bats and brought in two runs, contributing to the Yankees' 4-0 victory.

The Bronx Bombers’ lead started in the first inning when Aaron Judge hit a 467-foot homer, his 11th of the season, off the Twins’ Pablo Lopez bringing in a run.

In a Yes Network interview discussing Judge’s dinger, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked if he’d ever witnessed a hit launched that deep in this ballpark. Boone replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“First pitch of the day, and for him, he just felt a little oversized for the park. I mean, that’s cleaning out a good fastball right there and leaving no doubt.”

Expand Tweet

“So, I don’t know, maybe not. I feel like a bunch of years ago. We hit a ton, there were some long ones that day, I think. But that was, what a show he put on today.”

In the seventh inning, Aaron Judge brought in another run hitting a double off Kody Funderbank. This season, Judge is going with a slash line of .255/.386/.540 with 11 home runs, 29 RBIs and 13 doubles in 44 games.

Aaron Judge pleased with early offensive support for Marcus Stroman

Aaron Judge, who has bounced back from a tough 2024 season start, was quite pleased after giving the team a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

“You don’t even feel it. When you get it on the barrel like that and you’re locked in, timed up, you don’t even feel it,” Judge said (via NY Post).

“I was happy to get that early run because when you’re facing Pablo Lopez, it’s going to be a dogfight, a battle. We get an early run and let Stroman ease in there.”

After Judge’s early support, New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman recorded six scoreless innings while giving two hits, three walks and two strikeouts. The New York Yankees are leading the AL East with 29 wins and 15 losses.

On Thursday, the Yankees face the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback