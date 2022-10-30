The "cheating" allegations just won't leave the Houston Astros five years after the sign-stealing scandal. During the broadcast of Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, MLB reporter Tom Verducci shared that an Astros player used an illegal bat in Game 1.

The revelation implicated Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, who apparently used it because it was given to him by Albert Pujols. Maldonado said he wanted to use the bat because it had similar dimensions to his original bat and wanted it as a form of tribute to the baseball legend.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Martín Maldonado used a bat gifted to him by Albert Pujols for Game 1. Turns out the bat has been illegal since 2010 but Pujols had it grandfathered in.



However, MLB changed its rules regarding the dimensions and weight of bats in 2010 and the only reason that Pujols was still able to use his before he retired was because of the grandfather rule. Maldonado, who made his debut in 2011, wasn't legally cleared to use the grandfathered bat.

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado cleared up bat controversy

In an interview with Mark Berman after Game 2 of the World Series, Martin Maldonado cleared up the bat controversy stating that he just wanted to try out the bat given to him by his former Los Angeles Angels teammate and good friend Albert Pujols.

The catcher also mentioned that he got Pujols' bat just before Game 1 and was just notified by the MLB before Game 2 that he cannot use it anymore. Maldonado expressed his desire to follow the rules. Thus, he reverted back to his original bat in the next game.

