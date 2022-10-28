Silver Slugger Award 2022: Who will be named the Best Offensive Player at each position?

In 1980, the MLB introduced an award that celebrated the best offensive player at each position, the Silver Slugger Award. For decades, the most coveted award a player could win aside from the MVP was the Gold Glove Award. However, players who are gifted on the offensive side of the game are now able to earn recognition.

While he was dominant all over the field, legendary superstar Barry Bonds is the current all-time record holder after winning 12 career Silver Slugger Awards. The only other player to win double-digit awards at their position was Mike Piazza, who won 10 as a catcher.

ESPN @espn



Here is a look at the nominees who were deemed to be the best hitters in their positions in 2022. While there are some familiar faces, there are also some new ones looking to secure their first Silver Slugger Award.

The complete list of Silver Slugger Award finalists at each position

The award is divided into both the American League and National League, with at least four players selected as finalists for their positional award.

American League Silver Slugger Finalists

First Base

Jose Abreu (CWS) Anthony Rizzo (NYY) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) Nathaniel Lowe (TEX)

Second Base

Jose Altuve (HOU) Marcus Semien (TEX) Andres Gimenez (CLE) DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

Third Base

Matt Chapman (TOR) Alex Bregman (HOU) Jose Ramirez (CLE) Rafael Devers (BOS)

Shortstop

Bo Bichette (TOR) Carlos Correa (MIN) Xander Bogaerts (BOS) Corey Seager (TEX)

Outfield

Aaron Judge (NYY) Julio Rodriguez (SEA) Kyle Tucker (HOU) Mike Trout (LAA) Randy Arozarena (TB) George Springer (TOR) Taylor Ward (LAA) Anthony Santander (BAL) Adolis Garcia (TEX) Teoscar Hernandez (TOR)

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk (TOR) Sean Murphy (OAK) Cal Raleigh (SEA) Adley Rutschman (BAL) Salvador Perez (KC) Martin Maldonado (HOU)

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani (LAA) Yordan Alvarez (HOU) Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) George Springer (TOR) Adolis Garcia (TEX)

Utility

Luis Arraez (MIN) Shohei Ohtani (LAA) DJ LeMahieu (NYY) Luis Rengifo (LAA)

National League Silver Slugger Finalists

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt (STL) Freddie Freeman (LAD) Pete Alonso (NYM) Matt Olson (ATL) Christian Walker (ARI)

Second Base

Jeff McNeil (NYM) Jake Cronenworth (SD) Ketel Marte (ARI) Kolten Wong (MIL) Brendan Rodgers (COL)

Third Base

Manny Machado (SD) Nolan Arenado (STL) Austin Riley (ATL) Justin Turner (LAD)

Shortstop

Trea Turner (LAD) Willy Adames (MIL) Francisco Lindor (NYM) Dansby Swanson (ATL)

Outfield

Mookie Betts (LAD) Kyle Schwarber (PHI) Juan Soto (SD) Starling Marte (NYM) Joc Pederson (SF) Michael Harris II (ATL) Bryan Reynolds (PIT) Hunter Renfroe (MIL) Brandon Nimmo (NYM)

Catcher

Will Smith (LAD) J.T. Realmuto (PHI) Willson Contreras (CHC) Travis D'Arnaud (ATL)

Designated Hitter

Josh Bell (SD) Albert Pujols (STL) Luke Voit (WSH) Justin Turner (LAD) Charlie Blackmon (COL) Bryce Harper (PHI)

Utility

Brandon Drury (SD) Tommy Edman (STL) Thairo Estrada (SF) Jeff McNeil (NYM) Chris Taylor (LAD)

The Silver Slugger Award winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a special one-hour show on MLB Network.

