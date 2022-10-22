Create

MLB Awards 2022: Who are the MLB Gold Glove finalists?

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Oct 22, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
Can Mookie Betts win his 6th Gold Glove Award?

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday. The winners of each award will be unveiled during a special broadcast of "Baseball Tonight" before Game 4 of the World Series.

The three nominees for each position in both leagues were announced, and while there are some usual suspects on the list, there are plenty of fresh faces looking to win the first Gold Glove of their careers.

For the first time in his career, Brendan Donovan is a Gold Glove Finalist! https://t.co/SQvrSbd2G7
"For the first time in his career, Brendan Donovan is a Gold Glove Finalist!" - St. Louis Cardinals

The selection process is divided into two sections. The winners are voted upon by 30 MLB managers and up to 6 coaches per team. While the votes cast account for 75% of the decision, 25% comes down to the SABR Defensive Index. The SABR Defensive Index uses two types of data derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts.

Here are the Gold Glove Finalists for each position:

American League:

Catcher:

First Base:

Second Base:

Nobody in baseball prevented more runs (20).Nobody converted more outs above average (27).And no second baseman is more deserving of gold than Jonathan Schoop. https://t.co/zbOvU3uwKv
"Nobody in baseball prevented more runs (20). Nobody converted more outs above average (27). And no second baseman is more deserving of gold than Jonathan Schoop." - Detroit Tigers

Shortstop:

Third Base:

Left Field:

Center Field:

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Center Field - AL: Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards https://t.co/UUR9UjtGcb
"2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Center Field - AL: Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards" - Rawlings Baseball

Right Field:

Utility:

Pitcher:

National League:

Catcher:

First Base:

A Gold Glove might be in Christian Walker’s near future. What a play! #Dbacks https://t.co/2Fa42p8msJ
"A Gold Glove might be in Christian Walker’s near future. What a play! #Dbacks" - The Ain't No Fang Podcast

Second Base:

Shortstop:

Third Base:

Left Field:

Ian Happ is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award in LF! https://t.co/ruDMiy2Vsb
"Ian Happ is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award in LF!" - Marquee Sports Network

Center Field:

Right Field:

Utility:

Pitcher:

*One of Daulton Varsho or Tommy Edman, who were nominated twice, will have the opportunity to become the first player to win two Gold Glove Awards in the same season.

Pick a position RF,Cf, or Util, but if Varsho doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year then somebody somewhere missed the boat. https://t.co/sAWIgGozFb
"Pick a position RF,Cf, or Util, but if Varsho doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year then somebody somewhere missed the boat." - Jack Sommers

Edited by Gaelin Leif
