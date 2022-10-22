The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday. The winners of each award will be unveiled during a special broadcast of "Baseball Tonight" before Game 4 of the World Series.

The three nominees for each position in both leagues were announced, and while there are some usual suspects on the list, there are plenty of fresh faces looking to win the first Gold Glove of their careers.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals For the first time in his career, Brendan Donovan is a Gold Glove Finalist! For the first time in his career, Brendan Donovan is a Gold Glove Finalist! https://t.co/SQvrSbd2G7

"For the first time in his career, Brendan Donovan is a Gold Glove Finalist!" - St. Louis Cardinals

The selection process is divided into two sections. The winners are voted upon by 30 MLB managers and up to 6 coaches per team. While the votes cast account for 75% of the decision, 25% comes down to the SABR Defensive Index. The SABR Defensive Index uses two types of data derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts.

Here are the Gold Glove Finalists for each position:

American League:

Catcher:

Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

First Base:

Second Base:

Detroit Tigers @tigers Nobody in baseball prevented more runs (20).



Nobody converted more outs above average (27).



And no second baseman is more deserving of gold than Jonathan Schoop. Nobody in baseball prevented more runs (20).Nobody converted more outs above average (27).And no second baseman is more deserving of gold than Jonathan Schoop. https://t.co/zbOvU3uwKv

"Nobody in baseball prevented more runs (20). Nobody converted more outs above average (27). And no second baseman is more deserving of gold than Jonathan Schoop." - Detroit Tigers

Shortstop:

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

Third Base:

Left Field:

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Marsh, Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies

Center Field:

Rawlings Baseball @RawlingsSports 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Center Field - AL: Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Center Field - AL: Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards https://t.co/UUR9UjtGcb

"2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Center Field - AL: Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards" - Rawlings Baseball

Right Field:

Utility:

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels

Pitcher:

Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees

National League:

Catcher:

First Base:

"A Gold Glove might be in Christian Walker’s near future. What a play! #Dbacks" - The Ain't No Fang Podcast

Second Base:

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Shortstop:

Third Base:

Left Field:

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Marquee Sports Network @WatchMarquee Ian Happ is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award in LF! Ian Happ is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award in LF! https://t.co/ruDMiy2Vsb

"Ian Happ is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award in LF!" - Marquee Sports Network

Center Field:

Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Right Field:

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres

Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

Utility:

Pitcher:

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

*One of Daulton Varsho or Tommy Edman, who were nominated twice, will have the opportunity to become the first player to win two Gold Glove Awards in the same season.

Jack Sommers @shoewizard59 Pick a position RF,Cf, or Util, but if Varsho doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year then somebody somewhere missed the boat.



Pick a position RF,Cf, or Util, but if Varsho doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year then somebody somewhere missed the boat. https://t.co/sAWIgGozFb

"Pick a position RF,Cf, or Util, but if Varsho doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year then somebody somewhere missed the boat." - Jack Sommers

Poll : 0 votes