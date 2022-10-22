The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday. The winners of each award will be unveiled during a special broadcast of "Baseball Tonight" before Game 4 of the World Series.
The three nominees for each position in both leagues were announced, and while there are some usual suspects on the list, there are plenty of fresh faces looking to win the first Gold Glove of their careers.
"For the first time in his career, Brendan Donovan is a Gold Glove Finalist!" - St. Louis Cardinals
The selection process is divided into two sections. The winners are voted upon by 30 MLB managers and up to 6 coaches per team. While the votes cast account for 75% of the decision, 25% comes down to the SABR Defensive Index. The SABR Defensive Index uses two types of data derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts.
Here are the Gold Glove Finalists for each position:
American League:
Catcher:
- Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics
- Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
- Jose Trevino, New York Yankees
First Base:
- Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees
Second Base:
- Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians
- Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers
- Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
"Nobody in baseball prevented more runs (20). Nobody converted more outs above average (27). And no second baseman is more deserving of gold than Jonathan Schoop." - Detroit Tigers
Shortstop:
- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
- Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
- Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros
Third Base:
- Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
- Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
- Ramon Urias, Baltimore Orioles
Left Field:
- Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees
- Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
- Brandon Marsh, Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies
Center Field:
- Cedric Mullens, Baltimore Orioles
- Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians
- Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals
"2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Center Field - AL: Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards" - Rawlings Baseball
Right Field:
- Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays
- Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins
- Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Utility:
- DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
- Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays
- Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels
Pitcher:
- Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays
- Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
- Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees
National League:
Catcher:
- Travis D'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
- Tomas Nido, New York Mets
- J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
First Base:
- Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
- Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
- Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
"A Gold Glove might be in Christian Walker’s near future. What a play! #Dbacks" - The Ain't No Fang Podcast
Second Base:
- Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres
- Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
- Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies
Shortstop:
- Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
- Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins
- Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
Third Base:
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Left Field:
- Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
- David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
"Ian Happ is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award in LF!" - Marquee Sports Network
Center Field:
- Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
- Victor Robles, Washington Nationals
- Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks
Right Field:
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Juan Soto, Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres
- Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks
Utility:
- Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
- Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals*
- Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks*
Pitcher:
- Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
- Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
*One of Daulton Varsho or Tommy Edman, who were nominated twice, will have the opportunity to become the first player to win two Gold Glove Awards in the same season.
"Pick a position RF,Cf, or Util, but if Varsho doesn’t win a Gold Glove this year then somebody somewhere missed the boat." - Jack Sommers