"Padres' risk management tactics are in the gutter" "Kim is beloved as anyone in San Diego" - MLB world reacts to Ha-Seong Kim practicing his swing with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s groin as the target

Fernando Tatis Jr. appears poised to return from injury soon unless his teammate hurts him first.

The San Diego Padres' star shortstop was in the dugout with his teammates Tuesday during the first game of a doubleheader when something weird happened.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Tatis Jr.’s rehab is going great thanks for asking Tatis Jr.’s rehab is going great thanks for asking https://t.co/c9AaN54uCh

Jomboy Media shared a video of Padres' infielder Ha-Seong Kim practicing his swing at an odd target. Kim aimed at Tatis Jr.'s groin as he took practice swings and shocked fans.

Tatis Jr. saw the swings coming and thrust his hips back to avoid contact with Kim's bat.

Both seemed humored by the comical scene.

Fernando Tatis Jr. nearning return from wrist injury

Reports state that Tatis Jr. is set to return soon after he broke his wrist in a motorcycle accident this off-season. Tatis Jr. faced live pitching Monday and is nearing a rehab assignment.

BILL @BILL37580313 @JomboyMedia This is going to be a scary offensive team when he comes back. @JomboyMedia This is going to be a scary offensive team when he comes back.

The San Diego shortstop signed a $350 million contract. After trading for Juan Soto, the team can't afford for Tatis to get hurt in the dugout.

𝙗𝙤𝙭 𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙤𝙮𝙚𝙧 @fatslunt @JomboyMedia can't have a big 3 when one guy is always hurt 🙂 @JomboyMedia can't have a big 3 when one guy is always hurt 🙂

While some fans were worried by the video, others seemed fine with the dugout antics of their Padres.

In that game, the Padres were down three runs but came back to win. Their relaxed demeanor while behind surprised some fans watching.

EE @EEstaris @JomboyMedia These Padres are so laid back, lol. Like are they even focused on trying to win? 🤣 @JomboyMedia These Padres are so laid back, lol. Like are they even focused on trying to win? 🤣

While some fans might have been annoyed with Kim because of what he did, others stuck up for the fan favorite.

With the the flurry of trades the Padres made at the deadline, expectations are high in San Diego. Having fun like Tatis Jr. and Kim did in this video could be necessary to break the tension at times.

