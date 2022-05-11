"F***ing toss Taillon" "So today Vladdy gets plunked but Taillon doesn't get thrown out of the game?" - Angry Toronto Blue Jays fans react after New York Yankees pitcher nails Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a pitch and doesn't get ejected

Last night's game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays was wild. Even with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being quiet at the plate, the Blue Jays were up 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi had pitched a gem up until then but allowed a couple Yankees on base before being pulled.

Reliever Yimi Garcia replaced him. He allowed a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton, tying the game at three all. Former Blue Jay Josh Donaldson stepped up to bat next. On the second pitch, Garcia hit Donaldson's left tricep with a runaway 94 mph heater. It wasn't intentional. No sane pitcher would throw at a batter after allowing a game-tying home run.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends Yimi Garcia ejected for hitting Josh Donaldson in a tie game. Pete Walker also tossed.



The umpires huddled to talk about it. Everyone in Yankee Stadium waited for a verdict. Broadcast commentators were confused; they had no idea why the umpires would think Garcia's wild pitch was intentional.

The umpires broke camp and tossed Yimi Garcia from the game. He was livid, as was the Blue Jays dugout crew. The home plate umpire then threw out Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker. The Toronto Blue Jays were furious and expressed it on Twitter.

Angry Toronto Blue Jays fans react after New York Yankees pitcher nails Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a pitch and doesn't get ejected

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wasn't pleased after the HBP.

In today's afternoon game between the same two squads, New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon hit Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a pitch in the first inning. It also wasn't intentional, but Blue Jays fans didn't care. Yimi Garcia's wild pitch wasn't on purpose last night, either. Once again, Twitter sounded off.

This Blue Jays fan started the echo chamber. With three words, he summed up what every Toronto fan was thinking at the moment.

"F***ing toss Taillon" - @Mike Flatley

This user took the Chris-Bassitt route and blamed the MLB's baseballs, which were changed this year to decrease offense. Oh, and he blamed the umpires.

Ian Gray @ianmpgray The pitch that Taillon hit Vladdy with is the exact same pitch Garcia hit Donaldson with. Obviously neither meant it. MLB has to get a handle on both the baseballs and the umpires, and they need to do so now. The pitch that Taillon hit Vladdy with is the exact same pitch Garcia hit Donaldson with. Obviously neither meant it. MLB has to get a handle on both the baseballs and the umpires, and they need to do so now.

This user didn't think the issue was up for debate. In his opinion, Taillon belonged in the showers, not on the mound.

"Eject Taillon obviously" - @ The_Road_Guy, but with the PASSION

A New York Yankees fan jumped into the fray here. You won't see this every day, but he had something in common with Blue Jays fans: frustration with Jameson Taillon.

Ryan Garcia (In The Lab🧪) @RyanGarciaESM Taillon you have to be fucking joking right now Taillon you have to be fucking joking right now

Another Twitter user went off on the umpires. He wanted justice for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he believed the umpire crew to be biased in favor of the New York Yankees.

Tyler Wood @t2dawooo @MLB so today Vladdy gets plunked but Taillon doesn't get thrown out of the game.....how very interesting! That only happens to @BlueJays pitchers I guess @MLB so today Vladdy gets plunked but Taillon doesn't get thrown out of the game.....how very interesting! That only happens to @BlueJays pitchers I guess

Toronto Blue Jays fans think alike. This user echoed the last with another call for Taillon's ejection.

🅅🄻🄰🄳🄳🅈 🅆🄰🄶🄾🄽 @VladdyBombs So they didn't throw Taillon out after he hit Vlad?!



I see how it is ump🙄 So they didn't throw Taillon out after he hit Vlad?!I see how it is ump🙄

This Yankees fan also wanted Taillon ejected, but for a different reason. He just hated his performance.

Jay Cruger @JCSabathia22 I almost wanted Taillon to get ejected so we could get a new pitcher I almost wanted Taillon to get ejected so we could get a new pitcher

Forget context. This Toronto Blue Jays fan wasn't even watching the game and still thought Taillon should be ejected. You can't blame him too much. Blue Jays fans are very protective of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, especially when he's playing the New York Yankees.

Shawn @shawnsJays Box score says Guerrero got HBP. Why is Taillon still in? #nextlevel Box score says Guerrero got HBP. Why is Taillon still in? #nextlevel

Here's a bit of sarcasm to sum things up. Taillon's wild pitch wasn't intentional. Therefore, he should be ejected. Is this umpire logic?

Rob Wong @RobWong34 Didn't look like there was any intent from Taillon. Should probably be ejected. Didn't look like there was any intent from Taillon. Should probably be ejected.

The rivalry between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees isn't cooling down any time soon. Expect Twitter to continue being a hotbed for debate, especially when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is involved.

