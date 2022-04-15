Vladimir Guerrero Jr. surpasses his own father, adds an achievement not in Vlad the Impaler's portfolio

In the Blue Jays' 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the star.

Guerrero got the game going with a bang, hitting a home run off Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in the first inning. It was the first of three home runs he would hit on the night. The second came in the third inning, and the third homer, his longest, came in the eighth inning, flying 443 feet.

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi That game from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes so far beyond the three homers and four lasers. Beating down Gerrit Cole. The determination to stay in after he got stepped on. Shaking it off and answering each moment. Just everything you want your players to be. MVP stuff. That game from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes so far beyond the three homers and four lasers. Beating down Gerrit Cole. The determination to stay in after he got stepped on. Shaking it off and answering each moment. Just everything you want your players to be. MVP stuff.

Babe Ruth and Ken Griffey Jr. had two three-home games in their careers. Both Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron had only one. Vladimir Guerrero, Guerrero Jr.'s father, has never done anything like that.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three home runs tonight. His dad had 449 career home runs in 2,147 games, but he never hit three in a game Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three home runs tonight. His dad had 449 career home runs in 2,147 games, but he never hit three in a game https://t.co/P35Wy09ceq

Vladimir Guerrero is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. His son, who is just getting started in the major leagues, is doing things that his father never did. However, Guerrero Jr. has a long way to go to equal his father's achievements. But after 350 games, it is evident that Guerrero Jr. is carving his own legacy.

Which are the Career highlights of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

The Blue Jays signed Guerrero Jr. as an international free agent in 2015.

In 2018, after batting .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in 95 games, Vladimir Jr. was voted Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America and USA Today.

He topped the big leagues in home runs (48, tied), runs scored (123), and total bases (130) in 2021.

In 2021, he was selected to the AL All-Star team, where he was named All-Star MVP, the youngest player to do so in All-Star Game history. He finished second in AL MVP voting for the season.

JayOnSC @JayOnSC Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had himself quite a night at Yankee Stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had himself quite a night at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/SPEqlFFui9

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had himself quite a night at Yankee Stadium." -JayOnSC

As baseball fans, we hope Gurrero Jr. can outperform his father, surpassing all he accomplished until the day he joins him in Cooperstown.

