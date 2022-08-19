"Man I was right in the f***ing line" - San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham lashes out at umpire over questionable call

San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham was called out at first base on a questionable rule during yesterday's game against the Miami Marlins. Shortly after, Grisham really let the umpire hear it.

Trent Grisham is known for his speed, so he decided to drag-bunt for a hit. He reached first base safely, but he was called out for being out of the baseline. In the last 45 feet to first base, a player cannot step inside the foul line while running. Grisham's last step apparently went inside the line, and he was called out.

After the play, Grisham let his words fly. Even if you can't hear him, you can see him scream at the umpire. "Man I was right in the f***ing line," Grisham said before Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue.

The umpire's rule was ultimately correct, but there is still some confusion concerning the rule in the first place. Staying between a very narrow set of lines when running full speed is very hard to do. Perhaps Major League Baseball should look into this rule a bit more during the off-season.

The San Diego Padres have been the victim of the MLB's new set of rules more than once recently. Just a few games ago against the Washington Nationals, a play at the plate was overturned in Washington's favor due to catcher interference. This ultimately led to the Nationals' 4-3 victory.

The San Diego Padres had one of the most epic trade deadline transactions in recent MLB history but have yet to find their spark. Since August 2, San Diego has a mediocre 6-8 record.

Despite getting new stars, the San Diego Padres are still stagnant

San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals

The Padres made a gigantic splash at this year's deadline. They first acquired four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. Then, they gained rising superstar Juan Soto and All-Star first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Finally, they got utility player Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds, and he is having a breakout season.

However, the Padres have been unable to make up any ground on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Although San Diego does currently hold a Wild Card spot, they are 17 games behind the Dodgers. The division title appears to be a lost cause. The San Diego Padres need to find their spark for these final weeks and ensure that they reach the playoffs one way or another.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt