Who Is Luis Arraez Wife, Gladys Peñalver De Arraez?

On Wednesday, October 5th, the Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez fulfilled a lifelong dream, ending the season as the American League's batting champion. The 25-year-old utility player had all but locked up the award entering the game on Wednesday, but removed any doubt thanks to drawing two walks and driving a third-inning double. The line drive pushed his batting average to .316 before being replaced by a pinch-runner.

Arraez, who has been suffering from a left hamstring injury towards the end of the season, battled injuries to secure his first career American League batting title. It came down to the final few games of the season, as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was hot on his tail in pursuit of the illustrious Triple Crown.

The race with Judge drew ire from Yankee fans who believed Arraez was faking the injury to secure the batting title.

Whether fans were cheering for Judge to win the batting title or securing the Triple Crown, Arraez earned every bit of his achievement. He has now joined an exclusive club of past Minnesota Twins players to win the batting title. Arraez has etched his name in Twins' history alongside Hall of Famers Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, and potential Hall of Famer Joe Mauer.

What do we know about Luis Arraez' personal life, and who is his wife?

Luis is married to Gladys Peñalver De Arraez, and while little is known about his wife, they have two young daughters named Emma Luisana and Esther. Further information about the Arraez family is limited, as the Venezuelan couple live a rather private life when away from baseball.

"All-star Game red carpet 2022" - Gladys Penalver

