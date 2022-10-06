Who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball and how much is the ball worth?

Last night in Texas, Aaron Judge etched his name in baseball history. The New York Yankees slugger hit his franchise and American League record-setting 62nd home run of the season, surpassing Roger Maris for both titles. The eyes of the MLB universe were locked in Arlington last night as baseball fans anxiously waited to see if Judge would accomplish the record-setting feat. He did.

Aaron Judge is the AL single-season home run king



ALL RISE FOR 62. Aaron Judge is the AL single-season home run king (via @Yankees)

"ALL RISE FOR 62. Aaron Judge is the AL single-season home run king" - SportsCenter

While the baseball world watched Judge's home run clear the left field fence at Globe Life Field last night, attention quickly turned to the fan who caught the ball. MLB Twitter was alive with questions and speculation about the intentions of the fan and what he would do with the ball. Would he keep it, sell it, or return it to Judge?

Corey Youmans is the lucky fan that caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.

"Cory Youmans is the lucky fan that caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball" - The Score

The "Judge 62nd home run ball sweepstakes" was won by a young man named Cory Youmans. He was escorted by security following the catch. For many fans, Youmans hit the jackpot by catching the home run. However, as of this moment, he remains undecided of his intentions with the ball.

How much could Aaron Judge's 62nd homer be worth?

The question that is on everyone's mind is the value of Judge's record-setting home run ball. According to reports, there is an auction house that has already offered upwards of $2 million for the ball.

" Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball already has a $2 million offer" - New York Post

While Youmans reportedly already has the $2 million offer, pieces of MLB memorabilia have sold for much more than that. While that amount of money is beyond tempting, waiting on a decision might make the ball more valuable in the end.

The most expensive piece of MLB memorabilia ever sold was the 1952 Mickey Mantle for $12.6 million on August 28, 2022. The previous record was a Honus Wagner T206 baseball card that sold for $6.6 million. It remains to be seen what happens with the Judge ball, but needless to say, Youmans will be set for life if he decides to part with it.

