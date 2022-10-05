New York Yankees fans despondent watching Aaron Judge struggle to make history at end of the season: "This HR chase murdered his Triple Crown chase", "Pressure too much for His Honor Aaron Judge"

It seems like the entire MLB universe is focused upon Aaron Judge and his quest for immortality. The New York Yankees slugger has been the talk of the MLB as the regular season reaches its end with Judge (currently) hitting his 62nd home run or leading the Triple Crown race. MLB Twitter couldn't help but ask themselves if the pressure had reached Judge.

"Pressure too much for His Honor Aaron Judge. He AIN'T breaking that record and he is also losing the triple crown, sadly." - IanGrimm99

Currently, the Yankees have two games remaining for Judge to produce at the MVP-level he has played all season. Unfortunately for Judge, he finds himself in a slump to close out the season, recording only 2 hits in his last 12 at-bats. This is obviously something that non-Yankee fans have been relishing.

"So many Yankee fans have cell phone videos of Aaron Judge striking out" - Percival Ulysses

While Judge seems focussed on hitting his coveted 62nd home run of the year, his push for the Triple Crown seems to have suffered. Now, as the pressure mounts, he may very well watch both accomplishments pass him by. Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins is currently on pace to win the batting title, stealing the Triple Crown from under Judge.

"@TalkinYanks This HR chase mudered his Triple Crown chase" - Yankees_Heat_

The last time a player won the MLB Triple Crown was Miguel Cabrera in 2012. The legendary slugger finished the season with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 149 RBIs on the way to being named the AL MVP.

"OTD in 2012, Miggy earns his Triple Crown." - Detroit Tigers

Aaron Judge's historic season

Regardless of the outcome of the Yankees' final two games, Judge's 2022 season is one of the best in New York history. The slugging outfielder currently sits with a .311 batting average, 61 home runs, and 130 RBIs. While the stats have been otherworldly, they have also contributed to the team's success with the Yankees sitting in 1st place in the AL East with a 99-61 record.

