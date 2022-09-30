MLB fans rejoice as Miguel Cabrera passes Carl Yastrzemski for the 12th on the all-time RBI list: "Miggy's still got it!" "Cherish every Miguel Cabrera HR like it's the last"

While most MLB news has rightfully been focused on Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols, and Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Cabrera quietly continues to break records. Last night, the future Hall of Famer passed Carl Yastrzemski for 12th all-time on the MLB career RBI list. The 39-year-old Cabrera launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 2-1 lead and eventual victory.

"Miguel Cabrera has done it! With the 2-Run HR Miggy passes Carl Yastrzemski for 12th on MLB's all-time RBI list with 1,845!!" - Juan RC

The home run not only helped Miggy climb the all-time RBI list, but it was also the 507th of his career, which is good for 27th all-time. He now only sits two home runs behind Gary Sheffield, who hit 509 in the Majors. While Cabrera has only hit five home runs this season, he did announce that he has no plans of retiring, meaning he should continue to climb both the HR and RBI lists.

Though his production has declined in the last few seasons, baseball fans are still appreciating Cabrera's legendary career while they still can.

I was fortunate enough to see Miggy hit a home run live at Comerica Park in Detroit, which I described in my book, The Great Baseball Road Trip.

"Cherish every Miguel Cabrera HR like it’s the last" - Starting 9

Miguel Cabrera's Hall of Fame Career

Cabrera made his MLB debut on June 20, 2003 against the Tampa Rays, hitting a walk-off home run, and becoming the third player to do so in their big-league debut. This unforgettable moment was the perfect foreshadowing for Miggy's legendary career.

As one of the best hitters of his generation, Cabrera would go on to become a 12-time All-Star, four-time AL batting champion, and two-time AL MVP award winner. The most impressive accomplishment for Cabrera was winning the 2012 MLB Triple Crown. He was the first player to win it in 45 years.

In 2022, Miguel Cabrera joined the legendary company of Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as the only three players in MLB history with a career batting average above .300, 500 home runs, and 3,000 hits.

"MIGGY'S STILL GOT IT!" - Barstool Detroit

It goes without saying that Miggy will find himself enshrined in Cooperstown at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Thanks to his desire to continue playing in the MLB, it remains to be seen how high he will be able to climb in the all-time ranks. For now, just enjoy watching one of the best hitters in history while you still can.

