"So...how is Ian Happ looking?" "So they didn't know that before trying to acquire him?" - New York Yankees fans react to Andrew Benintendi's acquisition likely falling apart due to his vaccination status

The New York Yankees are reconsidering their pursuit of Kansas City Royals star Andrew Benintendi.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the move is set to fall apart due to Benintendi’s vaccination status.

Benintendi was placed on the restricted list by the Royals ahead of their trip to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

Due to Canada’s strict policy on COVID-19 vaccination, Benintendi, who is unvaccinated, won’t be allowed to travel across the border.

The Yankees have been heavily linked to Benintendi, and a deal was a strong possibility ahead of the August 2 trade deadline, until now.

The AL East’s runaway leaders have one trip to Canada remaining in the regular season for a three-game series against the Blue Jays. That, however, isn’t the biggest concern.

Benintendi is headed for his maiden All-Star appearance next week.

Benintendi would be unavailable for the road yet again if the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays end up playing each other in the postseason.

Yankees’ arch-rivals, the New York Mets, are also interested in Benintendi and aren’t likely to be put off by his jab status. The Mets will have to worry about traveling to the Blue Jays only in the unlikely event that both teams make it to the World Series.

The Toronto Blue Jays are also among the chasing pack for Benintendi’s signature. However, they will have to surrender their interest if his vaccination status doesn’t change.

New York Yankees fans left fuming over Andrew Benintendi’s deal falling apart

Andrew Benintendi earned his maiden All-Star call-up this year. He is currently on a .317 BA, .386 OBP and .401 SLG. He is soon to be a free agent. It’s easy to see why he is so heavily linked with a switch before the trade deadline.

Fans of the New York Yankees have had very little to complain about this year, but they are furious about the Benintendi situation.

Aaron @Aaron_Lafond @JonHeyman So they didn't know that before trying to acquire him? They found out through the media, this week? @JonHeyman So they didn't know that before trying to acquire him? They found out through the media, this week?

Pretty stupid that benintendi whined his chances of playing for a competitor because he doesn’t want to take his medicine. @JonHeyman Pretty fucked up that the royals knew he wasn’t vaxed and still tried to trade him knowing the yanks would have to play in Toronto.Pretty stupid that benintendi whined his chances of playing for a competitor because he doesn’t want to take his medicine. @JonHeyman Pretty fucked up that the royals knew he wasn’t vaxed and still tried to trade him knowing the yanks would have to play in Toronto. Pretty stupid that benintendi whined his chances of playing for a competitor because he doesn’t want to take his medicine.

zack @angelsfan1522 @JonHeyman That’s a good one picking politics over bringing a very talented player. It’s not surprising it’s all about optics in these states you figure after 2 years and loads of research the teams would love it up to the players. The player should have a say in the matter. @JonHeyman That’s a good one picking politics over bringing a very talented player. It’s not surprising it’s all about optics in these states you figure after 2 years and loads of research the teams would love it up to the players. The player should have a say in the matter.

The team has also been linked to Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, who earned his maiden All-Star call-up this year.

Happ has compiled a .280 BA, .373 OBP and .457 SLG so far this term, and some Yankees fans want him instead of Benintendi.

Jeremy @GERRlTC0LE @JonHeyman good because ian happ is better @JonHeyman good because ian happ is better

Seth Fineberg @B2BSeth @JonHeyman So...how is Ian Happ looking? Or even Bryan Reynolds(PIT)? the latter likely being the easier get. @JonHeyman So...how is Ian Happ looking? Or even Bryan Reynolds(PIT)? the latter likely being the easier get.

Other fans want the New York Yankees to remain persistent in their chase for Benintendi. They could use the situation as leverage to lower the Washington Royals’ asking price, and one fan believes that’s exactly what’s happening.

Dan S @DanStallone1 @JonHeyman Something tells me this is posturing to reduce the Royals' leverage in a trade. Which is fine. @JonHeyman Something tells me this is posturing to reduce the Royals' leverage in a trade. Which is fine.

Themed Teams @Themed_Teams @JonHeyman Yanks should not be dissuaded by this. If anything, they should use it as leverage to lower the price. If Benintendi really wants to win a championship, he can suck it up and get vaccinated. @JonHeyman Yanks should not be dissuaded by this. If anything, they should use it as leverage to lower the price. If Benintendi really wants to win a championship, he can suck it up and get vaccinated.

A lot could change between now and the trade deadline. If Benintendi gets vaccinated by then, the Yankees could ignite their interest once again.

