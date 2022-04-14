Watch: Atlanta Braves Travis d'Arnaud had a hilarious reaction after being hit by a 52-mph pitch

The Atlanta Braves won last night by a final score of 16-4 against the Washington Nationals. The bats came alive for Atlanta as they scored three or more runs in four different innings.

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals game last night turned so lopsided that the Nationals put in position player Dee Strange-Gordon to pitch the final half innings. During the half-inning, Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud came to the plate and one of the more hilarious sequences took place.

Travis d'Arnaud fell down after Dee Strange-Gordon's 52 mph fastball bonked his shoulder. It is one of the funniest things you will ever see. In the video, you can see that all the players and fans were laughing with the catcher's stunt.

Moments like these are what make baseball great and can give the players a chance to have fun over the course of a long 162-game season. I think we can all agree that d'Arnaud gets the best acting award from last night's performance.

Atlanta Braves Player Bio: Travis d'Arnaud

Travis d'Arnaud is from Lakewood, California, and played high school ball at Lakewood High School. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

Travis d'Arnaud made his MLB debut on August 17, 2013, for with the New York Mets, where he played his first seven seasons and compiled a .242 batting average with 47 home runs.

Travis signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 5, 2019, but was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays five days later. While with the Rays, d'Arnaud turned his career around. He batted .263 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs and had a career high in both home runs and RBIs that year.

In 2020, Travis d'Arnaud began his tenure with the Atlanta Braves. The shortened 2020 season proved to be his best year yet, hitting .321 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in just 44 games played. This would be good enough for him to earn the Silver Slugger award at the catcher's position in the National League.

Last season proved to be a disappointing year for Travid d'Arnaud. He hopes to rebound in 2022 as he is currently batting .353 with a home run and four RBIs.

