"This is my first baseman for the rest of his career" "This is why I hate the Yankees" - MLB fans divided over New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo's anger-fueled cursing while playing against the Mets

The game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees got even more contentious after an outburst from Anthony Rizzo. The outburst was the result of a confusing play, where Rizzo ran to third base and was quickly sent back to first by the umpires. Apparently, a New York Mets defender was saying something to Rizzo that led to the fiery response.

The SNY Network posted a clip of the play that led to the impassioned response on Twitter.

The Subway Series between the two New York teams has always had an extra little spark, and it got elevated to personal very quickly.

Starting 9 posted a good angle showing Anthony Rizzo's displeasure as he was escorted back to first base.

This led to a classic case of each fanbase protecting their team. New York Yankees fans absolutely loved seeing this passion out of Rizzo. New York Mets fans see this as very disrespectful and having no place in baseball.

With athletes this competitive, it is somewhat of a surprise moments like this don't happen more often.

Anthony Rizzo has been struggling recently with a batting average of just .221. This outburst could have been a venting of some frustration.

With the New York Yankees' recent slump, fans simply loved seeing passion on display like this. Even if misdirected, it is nice to see that some players care just as much as the fans.

Rizzo has always played with his heart on his sleeve, even back in his time with the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees recently came close to a similar confrontation with the Toronto Blue Jays, which was quickly quelled. The moment was not forgotten by Mets fans, who believe they have picked up on the trend.

The series' between the Mets and New York Yankees always has a special energy to them, and this matchup is no different.

Anthony Rizzo knows the New York Yankees need this win over the New York Mets

New York Mets v New York Yankees

The Yankees were once the best team in the MLB and seemed nearly unbeatable. Since the All-Star break, they have been playing similarly to the worst teams in the league rather than the best.

The series against the Mets is as close to a 'must win' as it can get in the regular season. The Yankees have lost six straight series and should be desperate to keep them from getting to seven. Anthony Rizzo understands that, even if he lets his emotions get the better of him while in the moment.

