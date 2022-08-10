Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 10, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the third game of their four-game set.

The Diamondbacks took the first two games of the series as the Pirates could score only one run in the first 16 innings of the series. Tommy Henry was responsible for seven of those 16 innings. Henry was practically unhittable in his second career start.

Pitching in this one are Mitch Keller for the Pirates and Madison Bumgarner for the Diamondbacks.

Keller has been pitching far better than his 4.21 ERA would imply. He's allowed one run or less in five of his last 10 starts. Unfortunately, he also only has one win in his last 10 starts, as a direct result of playing for one of the worst teams in baseball.

Bumgarner was brought to Arizona to help the Diamondbacks compete in an extremely tough National League West. While he is doing his part, the rest of the team is lacking, and the organization is 10 games out of a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Pirates +1.5 (-156) Yes (+100) 3.5 (-112) Diamondbacks -1.5 (+130) No (-120) 4.5 (+104)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Bumgarner's strikeout totals have been all over the place, ranging from 0 to 9 in his last 10 starts, but he's in for a refresh and is facing a top-three strikeout team. The Pirates average over nine Ks a game, so Bumgarner should have no problem notching six.

Madison Bumgarner Over 5.5 Ks (+110)

Everyone knows what a dominant pitcher Bumgarner is, but few know how strong Keller can be. Keller has made six straight starts without allowing a run in the first inning. This is the best and most underrated pitching matchup of the day.

No Runs in the First Inning (-120)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

While this game has zero significance to the 2022 MLB season, it'll still be a fun game to watch. Mitch Keller is at the beginning of what could be a phenomenal career, and Madison Bumgarner is rounding out a Hall of Fame career. This game will likely come down to the bullpen, as these starters will keep this game very close. An edge can't be given to either side, so bettors should count on the under.

Under 8 Runs (-104)

