"Madison Bumgarner is such a bitter old man", "I like guys who play with fire but man, Madison Bumgarner is sickening" - Twitter reacts to Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher getting ejected after one inning

Madison Bumgarner is just 32 years old, but Twitter is making him out to be much older than that after showing some grouchy behavior during Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins.

After allowing a hit and a run in the top of the first inning, Bumgarner stopped outside the dugout for the mandatory umpire inspection for foreign substances on pitchers' hands and forearms. The MLB made these inspections mandatory at this season's outset in order to crack down on pitchers using illegal sticky substances to give greater spin to their pitches. So Dan Bellino's spot-check of Bumgarner's hands on Wednesday afternoon wasn't random. He was required to carry it out.

Regardless, Bumgarner threw a fit. He yelled at the umpire to "hurry the f**k up" on his way down to the dugout. He grumpily obliged as Bellino checked his hands. He was cleared. But as the two parted, Bumgarner mumbled something disrespectful enough to merit an ejection. It caused quite a scene, and Twitter didn't hesitate to jump all over it. Here's some of the best reactions.

Twitter reacts to Madison Bumgarner getting ejected after one inning

For context, here's the entire scene. Give it a watch and make up your mind about what happened. From our angle, it looks like Bumgarner was making a big deal over a small matter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Madison Bumgarner lost his mind on an umpire and was tossed from the game after pitching one inning Madison Bumgarner lost his mind on an umpire and was tossed from the game after pitching one inning https://t.co/jmyUmV7Cbd

"Madison Bumgarner lost his mind on an umpire and was tossed from the game after pitching one inning" - @Jomboy Media

Here's a more natural angle of the ejection. As you can see, it was a routine inspection. His name is Madison Bumgarner, but as this Twitter user puts it, he looked more like a "MadBum" after getting tossed.

Alex Fast @AlexFast8 MadBum has to be restrained after getting tossed after one inning of work MadBum has to be restrained after getting tossed after one inning of work https://t.co/3CQNYyNAW3

"MadBum has to be restrained after getting tossed after one inning of work" - @Alex Fast

Twitter users immediately started speculating about the reason for the ejection. This user raised the possibility of Bumgarner being caught with sticky substances. Could that have been it?

Gausman’s Jhericurls @GuzmansJhercurl Did Baumgardner have sticky stuff on his hand? Did Baumgardner have sticky stuff on his hand?

"Did Baumgardner have sticky stuff on his hand?" - @Gausman's Jhericurls

Another user thought Bumgarner was caught with sticky substances. He hopes that the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher gets suspended for a few games.

youthsportsref @youthsportsref @Jared_Carrabis Why was he so defensive? Ump did his job. He got what he deserved. He better get a few games off. @Jared_Carrabis Why was he so defensive? Ump did his job. He got what he deserved. He better get a few games off.

"Why was he so defensive? Ump did his job. He got what he deserved. He better get a few games off." - @youthsportsref

He followed that tweet up with another, and this one was golden. He compared Bumgarner to a "10-year-old" who thought he could get away with cheating.

youthsportsref @youthsportsref Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I’ve done a complete 180 on MadBum over the years, once thinking that he was a huge hardo to finally understanding that he’s just a good ol’ country boy whose old school ways were genetically predetermined. I’ve done a complete 180 on MadBum over the years, once thinking that he was a huge hardo to finally understanding that he’s just a good ol’ country boy whose old school ways were genetically predetermined. https://t.co/SgxPakjuAS This is about a once a week spectacle this time of year when I am umping. 10 year olds think they can get away with cheating. I have to show them who's boss. twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis… This is about a once a week spectacle this time of year when I am umping. 10 year olds think they can get away with cheating. I have to show them who's boss. twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

"This is about a once a week spectacle this time of year when I am umping. 10 year olds think they can get away with cheating. I have to show them who's boss." - @youthsportsref

One Twitter user celebrated his good gambling luck. Turns out, taking Bumgarner's under today was an excellent strategy. Who would've known?

mikey @Wuzy28 First MLB bet of the year is Madison bumgarner under 4.5k’s and he gets ejected after 1 inning LMAO. This is the gambling gods repaying me for Dillion brooks First MLB bet of the year is Madison bumgarner under 4.5k’s and he gets ejected after 1 inning LMAO. This is the gambling gods repaying me for Dillion brooks

"First MLB bet of the year is Madison bumgarner under 4.5k’s and he gets ejected after 1 inning LMAO. This is the gambling gods repaying me for Dillion brooks" - @mikey

And then came the tweets calling Bumgarner a grumpy, old man.

alexjandro @_alexjandro Madison Bumgarner is such a crotchety old man Madison Bumgarner is such a crotchety old man

"Madison Bumgarner is such a crotchety old man" - @alexjandro

Another user seemed to think Bumgarner would've fit in better in the 1950s MLB. "Find a Time Machine," he said. Maybe he's on to something here.

Slippin Jimmy @SlippinJimmyBet I like guys who play with fire but man, Madison Bumgarner is sickening.



Just go away already



find a Time Machine so you can travel back to the 1950s and be happy I like guys who play with fire but man, Madison Bumgarner is sickening. Just go away already find a Time Machine so you can travel back to the 1950s and be happy

"I like guys who play with fire but man, Madison Bumgarner is sickening. Just go away already find a Time Machine so you can travel back to the 1950s and be happy" - @Slippin Jimmy

Here's yet another tweet accusing Bumgarner of old age. We're not so sure about the old part, but the pitcher was certainly bitter today.

Zack 🐻 @RespectJeter_ Dude is always unreasonably pissed about something Madison Bumgarner is such a bitter old manDude is always unreasonably pissed about something Madison Bumgarner is such a bitter old man💀 Dude is always unreasonably pissed about something

"Madison Bumgarner is such a bitter old man. Dude is always unreasonably pissed about something" - @Zack

There's no better conclusion than this Tweet. One user named @Blake Garman dug into the video archives for a hilarious clip of a low-level men's league basketball player chasing a referee around the court. They compared it to Bumgarner verbally assualting the umpire today.

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Madison Bumgarner to The Umpire Madison Bumgarner to The Umpire https://t.co/0DXhG5xLb0

"Madison Bumgarner to the Umpire" - @Blake Garman

Simply golden. Bumgarner has gifted us with an entertaining afternoon on Twitter.

Edited by Windy Goodloe