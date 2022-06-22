“That's the Matt Olson the Braves traded for” - Atlanta Braves fans think Matt Olson may finally be coming alive after he cranks a three-run shot  

The Atlanta Braves brought in first baseman Matt Olson this off-season to replace Freddie Freeman. Olson is a good player, but nobody expected him to fully replace Freeman. The two players are in completely different skill tiers.

As of right now, that remains true. Freeman is batting .291 with six home runs, 35 RBIs, and six stolen bases on his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Olson's statistics don't quite match Freeman's, but they're not too far behind. He's batting .248 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs.

Those aren't bad numbers, but Braves fans have wanted more out of their new first baseman. They know he's capable of it. Last season on the Oakland Athletics, Olson hit .271 with 39 home runs and 111 RBIs. His on-base plus slugging percentage was .911. Right now, it's only .798.

During tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants, Olson reminded Atlanta Braves fans what he can bring to the table. He's got pure power.

With his team down 2-4 in the third inning, Olson stepped up to the plate with two men on base and one out. Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani offered Olson a first-pitch breaking ball. It hung over the middle of the plate. Olson didn't hesitate to crank it an estimated 432 feet to right-center field.

Olson gave his team the lead and restored the faith of his fanbase in him.

Grant McAuley @grantmcauley



That's the Matt Olson the Dare I say it again?That's the Matt Olson the #Braves traded for. Dare I say it again? That's the Matt Olson the #Braves traded for.

Here's how Atlanta Braves fans reacted to the three-run shot on Twitter.

Matt Olson is coming alive, launches three-run homer

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is hitting .248 with nine home runs this season.

This user pointed out that Olson's home run completed a four-run comeback for the Braves in this game.

David Sayers @CrazyDave2K2 Braves were down 4-0, now we lead 5-4 Matt Olson just SMASHED a homer all the way to San Francisco!Braves were down 4-0, now we lead 5-4 #ForTheA Matt Olson just SMASHED a homer all the way to San Francisco! 😳 Braves were down 4-0, now we lead 5-4 #ForTheA

A lot of fans have said that Matt Olson wasn't worth the eight-year, $168 million contract the Braves gave him this off-season. This one thinks they're all wrong.

Meg @MeganRowland3 Matt Olson haters in SHAMBLES!!!! Matt Olson haters in SHAMBLES!!!!

This user thinks you won't see a better first baseman than Matt Olson this week.

bravesnews101 @bravesnews101 Matt Olson is the best 1B you’ll see this week Matt Olson is the best 1B you’ll see this week

This user is grateful for the eight-year contract the Braves signed Olson to.

Riley @Ri_S_OB Can’t believe we get at least 2,658 more days of Matt Olson Can’t believe we get at least 2,658 more days of Matt Olson

This hasn't been confirmed, but this fan alleged that Olson's home run travelled 515 feet today.

Statfax @statfax Matt Olson's 3rd-inning home run traveled an estimated 515 feet, per Statfax. The longest HR Freddie Freeman ever hit at @TruistPark only went 432. Matt Olson's 3rd-inning home run traveled an estimated 515 feet, per Statfax. The longest HR Freddie Freeman ever hit at @TruistPark only went 432. https://t.co/tJpK2XKrtg

This user called out all the Braves fans who were hating on Olson just a couple of weeks ago.

MÎŽ @hunter_misuraca We all saw y’all hating on Matt Olson two weeks ago We all saw y’all hating on Matt Olson two weeks ago

At the time of writing, the Braves have a 7-6 lead over the Giants in the fourth inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far