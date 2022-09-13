"He's so hitting a homer tomorrow with his dad power" "World Series back on!" - MLB fans all fired up after New York Yankees activate Jose Trevino from the paternity list

The New York Yankees have received a boost in their World Series bid as the team reinstated catcher Jose Trevino from the paternity list. The return of their starting catcher will be a major boost to the Yankees squad, who have slumped to 14-16 in their last 30 games. While they still hold a 5.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the division crown, the team has struggled with the playoffs approaching.

Pinstripe Alley @pinstripealley Jose Trevino returns to the #Yankees tomorrow, and they should get every ounce out of him they can: pinstripealley.com/2022/9/12/2332… Jose Trevino returns to the #Yankees tomorrow, and they should get every ounce out of him they can: pinstripealley.com/2022/9/12/2332…

"Jose Trevino returns to the Yankees tomorrow, and they should get every ounce out of him they can" - Pinstripe Alley

Trevino has enjoyed the best season of his MLB career, leading to his first MLB All-Star appearance in 2022. Not only has Trevino been enjoying a successful campaign offensively, but he also currently leads the majors in defensive runs saved with 17.

Jose Trevino returns after 3-day absence

After missing the past 3 games for the Yankees, Trevino has been reactivated by the club. Trevino and his wife have welcomed a new baby named Jio Cruz to their family. This is their second child, with the first being born five days before his MLB debut.

The activation undoubtedly has Yankee fans hyped for the return of their star catcher.

Bry🍀 @lilswingman99 @Yankees He’s so hitting a homer tmmr with his dad power @Yankees He’s so hitting a homer tmmr with his dad power

"He's so hitting a homer tomorrow with his dad power" - lilswingman99

"World Series back on!" - TyallenWS11

This is one of the pivotol moments of the season for this iteration of the New York Yankees, yet they continue to lose players to the paternity list. Not only did Jose Trevino welcome a new baby to his family, but also Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks.

Can the Yankees hold on to the AL East?

With the Yankees' roster fluctuating, questions are being raised if the team can hang on to their once commanding divisional lead. The Tampa Bay Rays are now only 5.5 games behind, and the Toronto Blue Jays sit only 6.5 back. Having Trevino return to the squad might be just enough for the Bronx Bombers to hang on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif