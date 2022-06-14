"You would be too if you met your childhood hero" - Jose Trevino attends the world premiere of 'The Captain', fulfills his childhood dream by meeting Derek Jeter

On Sunday, former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter turned up for the premiere of his documentary series, 'The Captain' at the Tribeca Film Festival. "The Captain" is slated to release on July 18 on ESPN and ESPN+ and MLB fans simply cannot wait.

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was one of several attendees at the premiere of Jeter's docuseries. Upon meeting Derek, Trevino was over the moon and couldn't stop smiling ear to ear.

When Talkin' Yanks, a popular MLB page on Twitter posted a sneak-peek of Trevino's meet-and-greet on Twitter, captioning the post, "Trevino looks so happy", Jose was quick to react.

Trevino retweeted the Talkin' Yanks tweet and wrote:

"You would be too if you met your childhood hero."

It is evident from the video that Talkin' Yanks posted that Jose Trevino was star-struck and couldn't contain his excitement.

Derek Jeter acknowledges Jose Trevino's tweet

Derek responded to Trevino's tweet, acknowledging New York Yankees catcher Jose's admiration for him. Jeter's Twitter response to Jose earned 5,654 likes, 150 retweets, and was mentioned in 28 tweets.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter @HipHipJose5 Nice to meet you last night. Keep up the great work. @HipHipJose5 Nice to meet you last night. Keep up the great work.

"Nice to meet you last night. Keep up the great work." -@Derek Jeter

MLB fans took notice of the Jose-Jeter interaction on Twitter

Jim Pizappi, a Twitter user, wrote that Derek Jeter is the best man.

Flip_Nets, another MLB fan posted a GIF where the character seemed excited relating Jose' reaction to Derek's reply.

Chris Lee commented that Jeter's response melted his heart.

Darren Rivera commented that he would be in a puddle of tears if he were in Jose's shoes.

Twitter has become a lot more interesting for MLB fans, especially after New York Yankees star Derek Jeter decided to make his entry on the social networking platform.

Despite being an MLB star, Jeter is grounded and treats everybody equally. From replying to his fans to acknowledging the love of the current Yankees player, he is winning hearts everywhere.

