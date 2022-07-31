“Peralta is underrated” “trade deadline szn heating up” - MLB Twitter reacts to Tampa Bay Rays acquiring former Silver Slugger David Peralta from Arizona Diamondbacks

The MLB trade deadline is starting to heat up. After news of the Seattle Mariners acquiring Luis Castillo, the next big move has been made. Earlier today, the Tampa Bay Rays traded for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta, who has 12 home runs and a .777 OPS.
MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report the breaking news.
"The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to sources familiar with the situation." - Robert Murray
Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. One fan said this was a good trade for the Tampa Bay Rays because Peralta is underrated.
The trade deadline is certainly starting to heat up!
More fans loved the move by the Rays and their front office.
The Rays organization seems to be making several under-the-radar moves that always seem to help the team come postseason time.
Overall, a solid trade for both sides involved. The Diamondbacks get a young 19-year old catcher with promise. Meanwhile, the Rays get a veteran outfielder who hits right-handed pitching extremely well.
MLB Trade Deadline: 2 Washington Nationals players among most likely to be traded
Juan Soto, OF
Soto has been linked to several teams with the trade deadline approaching. The 23-year-old is one of the best players in the game. The Cardinals, Dodgers, Padres, and several other teams have expressed interest in Soto. It will be interesting to see where he winds up. It will also be interesting to see if a team can satisfy the needs of the Washington Nationals organization to get a deal done.
Josh Bell, 1B
Josh Bell is having an excellent season for the Nationals and is likely to be traded at the deadline. The Houston Astros seem to be the team expressing the most interest in Bell. A deal could potentially happen at any time.
Overall, any team that can land Bell will lengthen their starting lineup for the rest of the season.
The Nationals face off against the St. Louis Cardinals later tonight. Within the next 24-48 hours, the roster may look entirely different.
