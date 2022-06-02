"We're trying to jam it down their throat and get the job done"- Tomas Nido has career day at the plate with 4 hits as the New York Mets continue to dominate the NL East

The New York Mets continued their dominance in the NL East as they defeated the Washington Nationals by a score of five to zero. The Mets have now won six straight, with all of their games being against NL East opponents. The Mets are 19-7 against NL East opponents this season.

Carlos Carrasco got the start for the New York Mets and earned his sixth victory of the season, going five innings and allowing zero earned runs. Carrasco's father was in attendance for the game. After the game, Carrasco spoke on what it meant to have him at the game.

What a special moment for both Carlos Carrasco and his father. Carrasco is now 6-1 on the season with an ERA of 3.63.

New York Mets continue dominance, take commanding lead in NL East

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

The Mets continue to roll and dominate in the National League. The team is now 35-17, and they have an 11-game lead in the NL East. Francisco Lindor went one for three on the day with an RBI. Lindor is now batting .261 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Tomas Nido had a career day at the plate, going four for four with three RBIs. Nido broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth inning with a two-run single.

Nido also scored on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly to centerfield to extend the lead to 3-0. Lindor has now driven in, at least, one run in the last 10 games.

Then, in the eighth inning, Tomas Nido provided some insurance for the Mets with a two-run double.

"HAVE A DAY, TOMAS! A FOUR-HIT GAME!"-@SNY

Edwin Diaz came in to pitch in the ninth inning to shut the door for the Mets. It was Diaz's 11th save of the season.

Tomas Nido spoke to the media after the game following his career day.

What's on Tap?

The Mets now travel out west to play 10 games in California against the LA Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and LA Angels. The Mets head to Dodger Stadium tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT.

