Watch: St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman hits a dramatic walk off home run

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman hit a dramatic two-out game-winning home run to win the game against the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5 to 4.

"TOMMY EDMAN WALKS IT FOR THE CARDINALS!" - Talkin' Baseball

This was Edman's sixth home run of the season. With this win, the Cardinals improved to 34-26 on the season, one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

St. Louis Cardinals extend NL Central lead with two wins in a row

Laars Nootbarr is congratulated after a home run earlier this season.

This afternoon's Cardinals victory marked the second game of a seven-game homestand. They'll play both the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates during this run. Both of those opponents entered play on Saturday with losing records below .500.

It looked as if the Cardinals were going to drop the second game of the series as the Reds jumped out to an early 3-0 lead off Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Tyler O'Neill got a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Reds tacked on one more to make it 4-1.

The St. Louis Cardinals did not give up. Tyler O'Neill came up to the plate again and plated a two-run double in the eighth inning.

"How about that 'eh?" - St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals went into the bottom of the ninth inning down by one run. Dylan Carlson led the inning off with an infield single, but Yadier Molina grounded into a double play to make it two outs with nobody on base.

Juan Yepez then came up to the plate. On the first pitch, he hit a line drive single to extend the game. Tommy Edman stepped up next, and the rest is history, as they say.

"TOMMY ENDS IT!" - St. Louis Cardinals

What a moment at Busch Stadium, the crowd was absolutely electric.

What's on Tap?

The St. Louis Cardinals play the final game of the weekend series against the Reds tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT. Dakota Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals. Hudson is 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA on the season. He goes up against Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft has a 3-0 record with a 1.14 ERA.

After the Reds series, the Cardinals play a four-game series against the Pirates before traveling to Boston and Milwaukee for two critical series.

