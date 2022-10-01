MLB fans roast umpire who calls four balls but does not give Victor Robles a walk: "Counting to four is hard", "This happened to my 11yr old this summer, didn't think it would happen in MLB"

In the latest gaff from an MLB umpire, Victor Robles somehow took four balls but did not walk to first base. The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals may have started earlier in the day, but the mistake was still noted. Ironically, it went unnoticed by essentially everybody on the field.

Errors like this that have no significant consequences are fun to joke about, but they are still troubling. If this were a more critical game for the playoffs, blown calls like this could make a huge impact. Errors could even be the difference between winning or losing.

Below is a clip of the at-bat that featured four balls and zero walks, a rarity in the MLB.

Welcome to the Ump Show @umpjob The home plate ump called four balls here but completely forgot to give Victor Robles a walk The home plate ump called four balls here but completely forgot to give Victor Robles a walk https://t.co/dfa04WNCPW

It is a sequence that should really never be able to play out in the modern MLB. Fans certainly had fun with the moment, as critiquing officiating is a pastime that never really gets old.

Kelly @kmoney234509 @umpjob This happened to my 11yr old this summer, didn't think it would happen in MLB...lol @umpjob This happened to my 11yr old this summer, didn't think it would happen in MLB...lol

This is not solely the fault of the home plate umpire. There are other officials on the field who should have been keeping track of the count. Robles as well should have been aware that he had just been walked. It was a perfect storm of mistakes from multiple parties that allowed this to happen.

phil loretelli @loretelli_phil @umpjob Doesn’t the other 3 umps have a clicker to help the HP ump? @umpjob Doesn’t the other 3 umps have a clicker to help the HP ump?

Brandon @DaWink33 @umpjob That’s also on Victor Robles. You got to know the count as well @umpjob That’s also on Victor Robles. You got to know the count as well

The graphic showing the count as it stood after four balls was quite hilarious to many fans.

This has quietly happened multiple times during the season. If it happens only once, it could be written off as a blunder. Since it has happened multiple times, it seems like something that needs to be addressed.

Zack Speranza @SpittinFacts40 @umpjob At least the 3rd time this year this has happened @umpjob At least the 3rd time this year this has happened

Being an umpire in the MLB is no easy task, with every call under a heavy amount of scrutiny. This, unfortunately, is not a call that has a lot of gray areas for fans to excuse the error.

Kurt_from_SoCal @Kurt_from_SoCal @umpjob Nobody paying attention. They just want the season to end, I guess. @umpjob Nobody paying attention. They just want the season to end, I guess.

Officiating in baseball has been under fire all season, and it seems like we are getting close to changes.

The MLB has multiple options to improve officiating league-wide

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals.

The most commonly suggested fix to these issues is robot umpires. What this really means is to increase the role of technology in making calls. Bringing in a purely objective machine to make calls would likely help the overall accuracy of numerous calls.

Another simple option is to increase the level of accountability for umpires. Have them evaluated just like the players are. If an umpire is consistently making poor calls or egregious errors, they should get less responsibilities. Looking to improve officiating is an unending task for the MLB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far