WATCH: Cleveland Guardians slugger Myles Straw throws a football around with New York Yankees fans during rain delay at Yankee Stadium

Cleveland Guardians star Myles Straw was spotted spending some time with New York Yankees fans during a rain delay ahead of Game 5 of the ALDS.

A video filmed by Max Goodman showed the player exchanging passes near a section of the Yankee crowd, who waited nearly two hours for the all-important game before getting rescheduled to Tuesday afternoon.

Straw and his teammate, Will Brennan, entered near the third-base dugout, tossing a football back and forth on the warning track with a bunch of fans.

After a few tosses, Straw threw the ball to a fan in the first row of the second deck. When the fan hauled it in, the others cheered on as the Guardians star was also spotted enjoying the moment. A security official soon appeared to instruct Straw and Brennan to stop. The crowd booed as they disappeared into the dugout. Rain started to fall in the Bronx a few minutes later.

This comes months after the infamous incident with Straw, where he climbed up the wall to hit back at the hecklers from the crowd. That took place after teammate Steven Kwan slammed into the fence, requiring medical attention from the staff back in April during a 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Myles Straw reveals receiving death threats after infamous incident with Yankees fans

Straw did not hold back after the incident, terming the fanbase as classless and the worst on the planet. He added that he has received multiple threats to his life since then, but wasn't too bothered by it. Straw said:

“I think realistically, I’m not too worried about [the death threats]. People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I’m sure everyone’s dealt with stuff like that. I just try to not look at stuff like that, don’t let it bother me. ... They’re not going to get in the way of our work.

Myles Straw has been a key asset for the Guardians this season

Both Kwan and Myles Straw were booed throughout the first two games of the ALDS between the two teams. However, Straw's gesture during the Game 5 rain delay is a sign of things getting better for the Guardians star and one of the most passionate fanbases in the league.

