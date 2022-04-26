"Hit me, moth****" - New video reveals back and forth between New York Yankees fans and Cleveland Guardians players, Myles Straw dares an unruly spectator

One fan got more than he bargained for during a game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium this past Saturday.

Guardians outfielder Myles Straw was at the center of the outrage. A video has appeared online of him shouting expletives at a fan who mocked a teammate. As with most moments of outrage, the exchange was captured by a fan and disseminated throughout the world of social media for all to see.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw gets yappy at a New York Yankees fans, video emerges for all to see

Myles Straw came to Cleveland from the Houston Astros midway through last season. Since then, he has become a fixture in the Guardians outfield. Straw recorded two home runs and 14 RBIs in 60 appearances for the Cleveland Guardians last year.

On Saturday, his outfield counterpart threw himself headlong into the outfield wall in an attempt to catch a flyball. Upon hearing one fan berading Steven Kwan's efforts, Straw decided to take matters into his own hands.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ “Hit me motherfucker” - Myles straw



Now we know what was said “Hit me motherfucker” - Myles straw Now we know what was said https://t.co/21yjqml7tS

"'Hit me moth****' - Myles straw. Now we know what was said" - @ Jomboy

Myles Straw scaled the outfield fence to tell the fan off. The video that emerged shows Straw repeatedly yelling, "Hit me. Hit me moth***." New York Yankees fans mocked Straw afterwards on social media, referring to the Guardians outfielder as a crybaby.

After the game, Myles Straw backed up his comments, saying he regrets nothing. He went on to describe New York Yankees fans as the "worst fanbase on the planet."

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Myles Straw, we will follow you into the Mist of Avalon Myles Straw, we will follow you into the Mist of Avalon https://t.co/ADI4L5QNVy

"Myles Straw, we will follow you into the Mist of Avalon" - @ Fuzzy

The Guardians ended up losing the game 5-4, resulting in a 3-0 series sweep for Yankees.

The Cleveland Guardians have a record of 7-9 as of this writing. Despite the losing record, they are still only a game behind the division leader Minnesota Twins.

Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan was shaken up after hitting the outfield wall against the Yankees. Fans mocking the incident got teammate Myles Straw involved.

It is unclear if Straw, or the fan for that matter, will face any disciplinary action. Regardless, it was a hilarious moment of choice language and heated antics, something baseball could arguably use a little more of.

