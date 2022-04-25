"Classless, worst fanbase on the planet" - Myles Straw erupts after New York Yankees fans hurl trash at Cleveland Guardians players

In the era of Twitter bots and burner accounts, the New York Yankees reminded us all that in-person heckling still strikes a nerve for players.

In a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Guardians players took exception to some vulgar behavior by the "Bleacher Creatures" of Yankee Stadium. Housed in the right-field seats in Yankee Stadium, this group of fans has been described one of the more rabid fans in the game. Guardians outfielder Myles Straw spoke out after the matchup calling the fans "classless...worst fanbase on the planet."

(via The Athletic) Myles Straw did not hold back after the postgame clash with Yankees fans(via The Athletic) Myles Straw did not hold back after the postgame clash with Yankees fans 👀 @BRWalkoff (via The Athletic) https://t.co/WL9Ds460X4

New York Yankees fans might have gone a little too far in this matchup

After rookie Steven Kwan slammed into the left field wall and injured himself, Yankees fans were relentless, taunting the young outfielder as he was escorted off the field. Later, when the Yankees second baseman Gleybar Torres hit a walkoff single to drive in shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees fans celebrated by chucking beer cans onto the field.

Joe Trezza @JoeTrezz twitter.com/JoeTrezz/statu… Joe Trezza @JoeTrezz In the Guardians clubhouse, Miles Straw and Oscar Mercado both said they reacted to fans taunting Steven Kwan after Kwan was injured slamming into the left field wall. Mercado also said he saw two beer cans thrown his way after the Yankees walked off a few plays later. In the Guardians clubhouse, Miles Straw and Oscar Mercado both said they reacted to fans taunting Steven Kwan after Kwan was injured slamming into the left field wall. Mercado also said he saw two beer cans thrown his way after the Yankees walked off a few plays later. "Chirp all you want, but when someone is hurt it’s not something to joke about," Miles Straw said. "It got to me a little bit. I said what I said and if I were to do it again, I’d probably say the same thing. That’s my guy." #Guardians "Chirp all you want, but when someone is hurt it’s not something to joke about," Miles Straw said. "It got to me a little bit. I said what I said and if I were to do it again, I’d probably say the same thing. That’s my guy." #Guardians twitter.com/JoeTrezz/statu…

"Chirp all you want, but when someone is hurt it’s not something to joke about. It got to me a little bit. I said what I said and if I were to do it again, I’d probably say the same thing. That’s my guy."- Miles Straw

Straw took special exception to the crowd. He chastised the fans who root for a franchise that claims to be the gold standard of player decorum.

Some will argue that Straw is just being overly sensitive and that athletes have had to deal with antics like this throughout the history of sports and entertainment. However, just because it's widespread and prevalent doesn't excuse the lack of decorum from fans.

Fans believe that just because they paid money to watch the Yankees play it absolves them of inappropriate behavior. This is not the first instance in which the Yankees have had to deal with this. Last year a Yankees fan was banned for life from MLB stadiums for throwing a ball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, striking him in the back. While the Yankees walked away with the win, this is a major L for the reputation of the fanbase.

