"I think realistically, I’m not too worried about [the death threats]" - Cleveland Guardians Myles Straw opens up about receiving death threats following his ugly spat with rowdy New York Yankees fans

Cleveland Guardians star Myles Straw said that he has received death threats from New York Yankees fans after his altercation with a section of the home crowd.

Myles Straw jumped to the left-field wall at Yankee Stadium in April to scream at Yankees fans. He has now revealed that the act saw him receive death threats after the 5-4 loss.

On his first return to New York since then, Straw spoke to the media about the infamous incident:

“I think realistically, I’m not too worried about [the death threats]. People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I’m sure everyone’s dealt with stuff like that. I just try to not look at stuff like that, don’t let it bother me. ... They’re not going to get in the way of our work."

The incident occurred when Steven Kwan hit himself against a wall while trying to catch Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hit. However, the crowd did not show any sympathy and cheered on the injury. Myles Straw did not take too kindly and climbed the wall to hurl abuse at a section of the Yankees fans.

Myles Straw receives harrowing reaction in Game 1 of ALDS at Yankee Stadium

The Guardian lost 4-1 to the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS, but Kwan and Straw were booed throughout the game by the Yankees fans. Kwan spoke about how the home crowd welcomed him for the first time since April:

“It’s part of the game. It kind of sucks, but it’s also kind of a privilege to have it happen in a place like this. It’s one of baseball’s biggest stages. It’s kind of cool when something like that happens.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona added that the jeers could be seen as a compliment, similar to Kwan's approach. The Guardians are trailing 1-0 in the best-of-5 series and will be hoping to make a comeback in Game 2 of the division series.

Myles Straw agreed to a $25 million, five-year contract with the Guardians in April 2022.

The AL Central champions finished above the Chicago White Sox with 92 wins this season. However, Francona will be wary of his side's dismal start to the series as they face the AL East Champs in the first round of the postseason. The Yankees haven't won a division title since 2019.

