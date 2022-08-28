Watch: Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan makes an outstanding Jeter-like catch during the game against the Seattle Mariners

Steven Kwan continues to impress everyone during his rookie season. The Cleveland Guardians are taking on the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series up in Seattle. The Mariners took the first two games of the series, beating the Guardians 3-1 on Thursday and 3-2 last night. Last night's affair ended in extra innings as Mitch Haniger singled to bring home the winning run.

The extra-inning walk-off wasn't the only exciting thing that happened in the game last night. Guardians' outfielder Steven Kwan made an outstanding play on a foul-ball slicing into the stands.

Steven Kwan had no regard for his well-being at all. He went all-out on the play, flying head first into the stands and, somehow, still held on to the ball.

"He made the catch! And he may have paid the price, he's down near the side-wall after diving into the seats to make the catch!" - Bleacher Report

Kwan stayed down for a bit but recovered and stayed in the game. He ended up leading off the next inning and getting a base hit. There's no doubt that, if the rookie hasn't earned his teammates respect, he did so last night.

DraftKings @DraftKings



Don’t forget Steven Kwan also made THIS incredible catch earlier in the season Don’t forget Steven Kwan also made THIS incredible catch earlier in the season 👀 https://t.co/uGbgdkXUJ0

"Holy Mackerel that might be the play of the year!" - Draftkings

Steven Kwan is no stranger to the highlight reel. He's made outstanding plays for Cleveland all year, but last night's might be his greatest yet.

With Cleveland down two games in the series, they will look to bounce back tonight with first pitch set for 9:10 CDT.

With the rise of Steven Kwan, are the Cleveland Guardians serious contenders for a World Series Title?

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians

The Cleaveland Guardians are in first-place in the American League Central. They are 66-58 and hold a three-game lead over the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox. The Chicago White Sox have struggled heavily this season and have been bitten by the injury bug as of late. It seems that Chicago can't finish a game without someone getting hurt at the moment.

With the Sox struggling this season, Cleveland has been able to be atop the AL Central almost all year. They still haven't been able to pull away from Minnesota or Chicago as much as they would like.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



dives into the AL Central leaders and their main keys to success as we near September.



#MLBCentral | #ForTheLand The @CleGuardians are winning games with their own style of fundamental baseball @markdero7 dives into the AL Central leaders and their main keys to success as we near September. The @CleGuardians are winning games with their own style of fundamental baseball 👏@markdero7 dives into the AL Central leaders and their main keys to success as we near September.#MLBCentral | #ForTheLand https://t.co/eZfNSZ3bLn

Cleveland has a great starting rotation. Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantril could all be considered aces this year for this Cleveland squad. They also have one of the best relievers in the game in Emanuel Clase. Clase is tied for first in saves at 29.

The Guardians are led offensively by Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has played well this season, hitting 25 home runs and 104 RBIs. Behind Ramirez, Cleveland's first baseman, Josh Naylor, can also change the score of the game with one swing of the bat.

If the Cleveland Guardians are going to make a push for the World Series this year, it will be because of their lockdown pitching staff and timely hitting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe