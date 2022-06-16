"ANDERSON AND GONSOLIN FOR CY YOUNG IDC MAKE 2 NL CY YOUNGS" - Los Angeles Dodgers beat Angels in consecutive games, fans love team's dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers commandingly swept the first Freeway Series of 2022 against the Los Angeles Angels after a 4-1 triumph during tonight's game.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson had the game of his career going 8.1 innings pitched without giving up a hit before American League MVP Shohei Ohtani broke it up with a triple.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts—notorious for pulling out his starters who are on no-hitter streaks—let the 32-year-old journeyman continue with the possible no-hitter before replacing him with closer Craig Kimbrel after Ohtani's hit in the top of the ninth.

"What a performance by Tyler Anderson ‼️ He was two outs away from completing the no-no." - @ SportsCenter

Shohei Ohtani's hit saved the Angels' from further embarrassment at the hands of their crosstown rivals. In the subsequent at-bat, Matt Duffy hit a single that drove in the MVP to break the Angels' 26-inning scoreless streak.

"#DodgersSweep! FINAL: #Dodgers 4, Angels 1" - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers faithful are rejoicing as they have blown their rivals out of the water. Tyler Anderson notched his eighth win of the year and has moved alongside his teammate Tommy Gonsolin—who started the previous night—as the only major league pitchers with, at least, eight wins and no defeats.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans rave about sweeping the Freeway Series

One fan was absolutely gushing over the performances of both Tommy Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson in the series and in the season in general.

TreaTurnerIsTheGoat @dodgerfan2435 @Dodgers ANDERSON AND GONSOLIN FOR CY YOUNG IDC MAKE 2 NL CY YOUNGS @Dodgers ANDERSON AND GONSOLIN FOR CY YOUNG IDC MAKE 2 NL CY YOUNGS

A fan posted a crossover with wrestling star Kenny Omega, who was known to bring brooms and sweeps as his gimmick during his time in Japan, alluding to the sweep.

A particular fan pointed out that Anderson and Gonsolin are carrying the load for the squad and should be voted into the All-Star team.

One fan hilariously tweeted that Anderson was now his father and greeted him an early Happy Father's Day.

J.Alvarado @J__Alvarado @Dodgers This is my father now happy early Father’s Day Dad @Dodgers This is my father now happy early Father’s Day Dad

A media personality who was rooting for the Dodgers wanted Anderson to be an All-Star.

One fan doesn't want to count Ohtani's hit in his mind to preserve the no-hitter.

One fan wished that Tyler Anderson would maintain his consistency and that the Los Angeles Dodgers offense would wake up.

Kevin.Polito @polito_kevin @Dodgers Hopefully Anderson doesn't fall of a cliff after today but he was brilliant, the offense is still concerning. @Dodgers Hopefully Anderson doesn't fall of a cliff after today but he was brilliant, the offense is still concerning.

Another Dodger fan lauded Anderson for the performance of his life.

Both Anderson and Gonsolin have carried the load in the absence of Clayton Kershaw and now, Walker Buehler. It was definitely a defining series for the Dodgers after being swept by the San Francisco Giants in the series prior.

The Dodgers now have a 39-23 record and maintain the top spot in the National League West with a .629 win percentage with the San Diego Padres—who obliterated the Chicago Cubs—breathing down their necks with a .625 win percentage.

They host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night for a three-game interleague series.

