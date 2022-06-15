"Kimbrel stresses t* out of us but thank God we won" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react after their team trumps over Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout-led Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers harrowingly escaped with a victory over their Freeway Series rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. It was a nip-and-tuck affair between the two squads that saw the host from Chavez Ravine clinch a 2-0 victory.

Both squads were coming off losses as the Dodgers were just previously swept by the San Francisco Giants in their three-game series. The Angels, after breaking their 14-game losing streak, dropped their series to the New York Mets 2-1. The teams will meet again tomorrow to close out the short interleague series.

"W." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

It was a pitcher's duel as Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin produced a gem. He worked 6.1 innings with six strikeouts while only giving up a base hit and issuing just two walks. Not being left behind, Angels starter Noah Syndergaard pitched 4.2 innings, issuing a sole run on two hits and three walks.

The game didn't pick up until the action and drama-filled ninth inning. With the Dodgers up 2-0 courtesy of a Freddie Freeman run in the fourth and a Mookie Betts homer in the eighth, closer Craig Kimbrel checked into the game and immediately struck out Taylor Ward.

Mike Trout then hit a shallow center-field single on a fielding error by Gavin Lux. Coincidentally, Trout broke his bat during the process and this hit home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson in the face that required a halt in the game.

When play resumed, Shohei Ohtani doubled to put Trout at third base. Matt Duffy then reached first base on balls. With the bases loaded and two outs remaining, Kimbrel proceeded to fan out Jared Walsh and Max Stassi and escape with the win.

"Talk to 'em, @Kimbrel46." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

It was a narrow escape for the NL West leaders but the win nonetheless and their fans on Twitter let them hear about it.

Twitter reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers' heart-stopping win against the Los Angeles Angels

One Dodger fan was stressed out by Kimbrel's ninth-inning jam but was grateful that they closed out the Angels.

Andrew Dryphone @AndrewDryphone @Dodgers Kimbrel stresses tf out of us but thank God we won @Dodgers Kimbrel stresses tf out of us but thank God we won https://t.co/lKoUKB1YwX

Another fan wanted these close calls to stop.

A fan enjoyed the game but criticized the Dodgers' hitting staff.

Guillermo Alcantar⚾️ @mexicomemo_15 🤦🏽‍♂️ @Dodgers great game but still want to fired our current hitting coach and hire new hitting coach lol🤦🏽‍♂️ @Dodgers great game but still want to fired our current hitting coach and hire new hitting coach lol 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/y3Cu6N3kZc

A particular fan humorously stated that Kimbrel might put him into discomfort.

Mundo @abrahn @Dodgers Craig Kimbrel is going to put me in Cardiac arrest. @Dodgers Craig Kimbrel is going to put me in Cardiac arrest.

One fan praised the Los Angeles Dodgers closer for his performance despite getting into a jam.

Oscar Ponce @OscarPo19 @Dodgers @Kimbrel46 Intense inning but glad it ended with the W, like the energy Kimbrel gave. @Dodgers @Kimbrel46 Intense inning but glad it ended with the W, like the energy Kimbrel gave.

A certain fan stated that the harrowing escapes in the ninth are becoming a nightly occurrence.

Alex 🇵🇭⚾(34-17) @Fire__Monkey23 @Dodgers @Kimbrel46 Bro is getting everyone's blood pressure up every night the way he's stressing us all out in the 9th @Dodgers @Kimbrel46 Bro is getting everyone's blood pressure up every night the way he's stressing us all out in the 9th 😭

One fan questioned if the noise in the crowd was real and was amazed by its intensity.

dominick decocco @BenDove007 @Dodgers @Kimbrel46 Is this crowd celebration natural or generated? Sound like a World Cup final. Amazing @Dodgers @Kimbrel46 Is this crowd celebration natural or generated? Sound like a World Cup final. Amazing

Finally, a fan expressed his appreciation for the Dodgers' victory as he found comfort in it.

It was certainly an intense battle between the two LA squads as they delivered a Hollywood-esque ending to the match. They will meet again tomorrow as the Angels try to even up the score in the sequel against the Dodgers.

