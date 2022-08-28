Watch: Seattle Mariners outfielder makes stunning slide on the base path to avoid a tag out

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians faced off against one another in the second game of a four-game weekend series. During the game, Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a line drive down the left field line. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan cut the ball off before it got to the wall and made an exceptional throw to second base.

It appeared the Seattle Mariners base runner would be out, but Haniger made an incredible slide.

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse This is still absolutely freaking ridiculous This is still absolutely freaking ridiculous https://t.co/1XgHZWdPyt

"This is absolutely freaking ridiculous" - Mariner Muse

What a slide! To avoid the tag while gripping the base is impressive to say the least.

Later in the game, Haniger delivered a walk-off RBI single to win the game by a score of 3-2.

"We have a walk off in Seattle by Mitch Haniger!" - Fox Sports: MLB

The Mariners have now taken the first two games of the series as they remain in a heated race for a Wild Card spot.

The two teams will face off for the third game of the series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT.

Seattle Mariners: Is 2022 finally the year they make the postseason?

Will 2022 finally be the year the Seattle Mariners break their 21-year MLB playoff drought? It certainly appears to be. The team sits at 69-57 and has a 2.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card race. The Mariners have failed to make the postseason since 2001, when the team won an MLB record 116 games.

Last season, the Mariners were able to win 90 games, but the team fell just short of the playoffs and missed out yet again. With the additions of players like Robbie Ray, Eugenio Suarez, and Jess Winker and the emergence of rookie Julio Rodriguez, the team looks destined for the postseason.

Just yesterday, the Mariners locked up their young rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez for a massive extension potentially worth upward of $400 million. MLB Network analysts discussed whether or not they believe the Mariners will be a playoff team in 2022.

The Mariners have been a completely different team since June 19, going 39-18 since this point. It certainly does, in fact, look like Seattle will have postseason baseball for the first time in over 20 years. It's long overdue and will only add to the excitement for the team's run in October.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt