The New York Yankees have received some good news as they have two players getting ready to make their return to the club. Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi are looking to rejoin the Yankees before the postseason starts. Carpenter went on the IL in August with a foot injury while Benintendi went on the IL in September with a hand injury.

Matt Carpenter was seen taking batting practice on the field with the team prior to their Friday matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Andrew Benintendi is almost ready to take dry swings.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman Matt Carpenter is “doing really well” and “in play” to return for the final regular season series in Texas, per Aaron Boone.



Andrew Benintendi is scheduled to begin taking dry (non-contact) swings tomorrow.

With the two players nearing a return, New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier. They feared the worst when both players landed on the IL. They didn't believe either of them would return this season, let alone both of them.

"It's all coming together" one fan cheered,

"Massive for this team, Benny is an experienced player who's been in big moments before. Adding another solid lefty to the lineup will give them a huge boost" another fan explained,

Matt Carpenter was having a year to remember before the slugger went down with a foot injury. He hit .305 with 15 home runs for the Yankees. The 12-year veteran was looking like a fresh prospect out there.

"Wow!! This is incredible!!",

"If they get Carp back for the playoffs, that would be freaking huge",

"The league is not ready"

Both players provide huge offense for the New York Yankees. With DJ LeMaheiu returning to the club as well, fans think the team is winning the World Series easily.

"WE ARE WINNING IT ALL CONFIRMED",

"2022 World Series Champions"

"Everything is going right for the Yankees"

The New York Yankees are getting healthy at the perfect time. Especially now that they have clinched the division, they can ease these guys back into the lineup. There won't be as much pressure for them to perform immediately.

The Yankees are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason. Gerrit Cole has been in the postseason spotlight before and knows what it takes to get the job done. Aaron Judge is lighting the world on fire offensively. They'll be a tough team to beat in a playoff series.

The New York Yankees have their eyes set on a World Series title

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The Yankees won't be happy this season unless they're the last team standing in October. After becoming the first team to win 60 games this season, they have looked shaky since coming back from the All-Star break. They're looking to prove to everyone that they're still the most dominant team in baseball.

