"He gets in but not Lindor?" "How is he an all star this year?" - MLB Twitter fans in disbelief on Jake Cronenworth's selection into the All-Star Game over Francisco Lindor and Tommy Edman

The MLB All-Star Game will soon approach us as we are now just three days away. Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced second baseman Jazz Chisholm, who was supposed to start for the National League, will not be playing. His replacement will be San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who is making his second straight All-Star appearance.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the news of the roster move. Here, we'll look at some of the best reactions to Cronenworth's selection to the All-Star Game. Cronenworth got selected to the All-Star Game over Francisco Lindor, who arguably has better offensive numbers.

Cronenworth is batting just .241 this season, and it is questionable whether he is worthy of a selection.

Tommy Edman is another player who deserved the selection over Cronenworth. Edman has a higher WAR, batting average, and better defensive metrics. It is safe to say that Edman and Lindor got snubbed from the All-Star Game.

MLB All-Star Game Schedule

The All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium this year.

MLB All-Star week is full of entertainment and events. The first event that is scheduled is the Capital One All-Star Ocean Front. They are set to be at Santa Monica Beach and Pier and activities include batting cages, yoga, and sand sculptures.

MLB Live will be held in downtown Los Angeles and will feature the world's largest baseball and softball festival. The festival starts on Saturday, July 16, and runs through July 19. One event featured on the schedule is the annual Red Carpet Show, which spotlights All-Star selections and various baseball celebrities.

A great part about All-Star week that is often overlooked is the MLB draft, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 17. This allows the game of baseball to showcase some of the top players of the upcoming generation.

Following the events outside of Dodger Stadium, there are a number of activities taking place at the stadium that fans need to be aware of. The first event is the annual All-Star Celebrity Softball game. This takes place in every host city and features many legends and celebrities from the host town.

Following this is the MLB Futures game that features top prospects in baseball. This is a chance for many fans to see some of the best up-and-coming talent.

The Home Run Derby is the last event before the main game and is arguably the most entertaining part of the weekend. Below is a video clip of the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland.

Last but not least is the 92nd annual Midsummer Classic. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night. The game can be seen on FOX and features the top players from the American and National Leagues. Overall, the All-Star Game is not just one game but features a lot of great activities.

