Top 5 longest home runs in the 2022 MLB season 

Nothing's more exciting in an MLB game than home run blasts. The sound of the barrel of the bat hitting the ball and the sight of it flying through the sky is always a must-watch on TV.

There have been 5,088 home runs in the league so far this season. Two hundred,forty-six of which, were blasted by the New York Yankees with the help of slugger Aaron Judge. Today, we'll take a look at the longest hit home runs of the season and see if there is a common denominator between the moonshots.

MLB's Top 5 longest home runs of 2022

#5 C.J. Cron (486 feet)

"⭐️486 FT FOR C.J. CRON⭐️" - @ Colorado Rockies

Starting off the list is none other than Colorado Rockies' first baseman C.J. Cron. On June 17, Cron hit a 486-foot blast near the hotdog stands of Coors Field off San Diego Padres pitcher MacKenzie Gore. With Cron's raking ability this year, it's almost certain that he'll pop up again in this list at some point.

#4 Ryan McMahon (495 feet)

"Is 495-feet a long home run? Asking for Ryan McMahon 😳😳😳 (via @LosRockies)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Making it a Coors Field double was Cron's teammate Ryan McMahon. The 495-foot moonshot to right field by the 27-year-old against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 9 makes it 2-for-2 for the Rockies teammates and, once again, proved the testament of the hitter-friendliness of the ballpark.

#3 Jesus Sanchez (496 feet)

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Jesus Sanchez just hit a 496 foot home run to the THIRD DECK at Coors Field. Jesus Sanchez just hit a 496 foot home run to the THIRD DECK at Coors Field. https://t.co/k19tKDB14r

"Jesus Sanchez just hit a 496 foot home run to the THIRD DECK at Coors Field." - @ MLB Metrics

The first non-Colorado Rocky blast on this list comes courtesy of Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez. The bomb, however, made it 3-for-3 for Coors Field as Sanchez hit the blast in the Mile High against Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner way back in May.

#2 Christian Yelich (499 feet)

Starting 9 @Starting9 Christian Yelich



499



OH MY GOODNESS Christian Yelich 499OH MY GOODNESS https://t.co/K8e6Gcqntl

"Christian Yelich 499 OH MY GOODNESS" - @ Starting 9

Former National League MVP isn't having the best statistical year, but that didn't stop him from blasting the second-longest home run in the MLB this year. Yeli blasted the homer off the glove of Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Kuhl. The ball hit the third deck of seats in right field at Coors Field.

#1 C.J. Cron (504 feet)

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Second longest HR to be tracked in MLB history 🤯



(via

C.J. CRON 504 FT BOMBSecond longest HR to be tracked in MLB history 🤯(via @Rockies C.J. CRON 504 FT BOMB 💣Second longest HR to be tracked in MLB history 🤯(via @Rockies)https://t.co/nHck131nWD

"C.J. CRON 504 FT BOMB 💣 Second longest HR to be tracked in MLB history 🤯 (via @Rockies)" - @ Bleacher Report

The award for the longest-hit home run this year goes to C.J. Cron. The 2022 All-Star made his second appearance on this list with his 504-foot bomb at Coors Field off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Keynan Middleton. This effectively made Coors Field the place where all the longest-hit home runs this year occurred.

Cron's blast was the the second-longest hit home run of the Statcast Era, falling just a foot short of Nomar Mazara's record that was hit at Globe Life Park.

