2022 MLB All-Star Game: TV ratings are out, results surprise fans

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game took place earlier this week. Unfortunately, television ratings for the event sank to their lowest in 30 years and surprised fans. The MLB All-Star Game is still the most-watched show of its kind, but it has set new low records in ratings and viewership.

“MLB #AllStarGame is lowest rated and least-watched ever, but remains most-watched All-Star event in sports (except in the key demos). Most-watched program on any Fox property since the Daytona 500. TV's most-watched show in more than a month (NBA Finals).” – Sports Media Watch

Per Sports Media Watch, Tuesday's All-Star Game was the lowest-rated and least-watched in the history of the game with a 4.2 rating and 7.51 million viewers. In 2021, the rating was 4.5 with 8.32 million viewers.

Despite the low ratings, here are some interesting facts about the event's ratings.

2022 MLB All-Star Game was TV’s top show of the month

Here are the All-Star Game ratings and viewership of the past 30 years.

"The most relevant facts about MLB All-Star Game ratings: it was the most-watched ASG in sports, TV's top show in a month, and the top FOX show in six months. The historical trend does not matter as much, but as you can expect it is not pretty. Fourth record-low in the past six.” – Sports Media Watch

Tuesday night's All-Star Game took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game received more viewers than the previous major All-Star games that took place in February. On top of that, it was the most-watched show on television Tuesday night. The NBA All-Star game averaged 6.28 million viewers on TNT/TBS, while the NHL All-Star game averaged 6.69 million viewers on ABC.

The MLB All-Star Game has always given us memorable moments, and the 92nd Midsummer Classic was no different. It was an emotional moment for Clayton Kershaw fans as the Dodgers pitcher started an All-Star Game at his home field for the first time.

Another heart-warming moment came when Shohei Ohtani kept his word.

Shohei Ohtani at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Prior to starting the game, Ohtani was asked what he was most anticipating.

"First pitch. Full swing," - Shohei Ohtani

Then, to begin the Midsummer Classic, Ohtani lined Clayton Kershaw's opening pitch into center field for a base hit.

The American League won 3-2.

