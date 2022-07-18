"The Braves will trade something to get him in Atlanta where he belongs" "Dbacks will be unstoppable very soon" - Fans react to Arizona Diamondbacks drafting former Atlanta Braves All-Star's son at #2 

The Arizona Diamondbacks have just drafted the consensus best pick in this year's MLB Draft. They selected Druw Jones as the second overall pick out of Wesleyan School in Peachtree, Georgia.

The teenager is the son of multi-time All-Star Andruw Jones. The younger Jones averaged .570, hit 13 home runs with 39 RBIs, 72 runs, and 32 stolen bases in his senior year. Atlanta Braves fans, of course, were raving about the prospect of seeing the son of one of their legends get selected to the pros.

However, they will have to wait a bit as the youngster will play for the Arizona Diamondbacks' system first.

The Dbacks still maintain a respectable 40-52 record and are the best last-placed divisional team in the National League. It can't be faulted that three of the other four teams in their division are playoff contenders.

Arizona is ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in most pitching and batting categories. However, with the addition of Jones, they can certainly look towards the future.

Jones joins the list of young outfielder talent that the Arizona Diamondbacks have been stockpiling on recently. They just gave Alek Thomas a call-up this season to be a part of the main squad. The organization also has Corbin Carroll in their minor league system for future deployment to the majors.

A bright future for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Andruw Jones has certainly impressed with the power on the plate. The biggest issue, for now, is for him to harness it and be patient on outside balls.

Fielding is the young stud's bread and butter. With his 6-foot-4 and 180-pound frame, Jones is agile to cover huge gaps in the outfield. After all, he is the son of a former 10-time Gold Glove-winning center fielder.

The Dbacks have only reached the postseason four times since they conquered it all in 2001. If they can keep their core and play their cards right, their prospects will surely boost them to winning seasons.

Both sets of Arizona Diamondbacks fans and Atlanta Braves fans want to see the young stud suit up in their respective teams' colors. Of course, a shouting match on social media ensued between the two.

Jones expressed his intention to play for Vanderbilt before being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. If he chooses to play in the minor league system for the Dbacks, he will have to forego his collegiate eligibility.

