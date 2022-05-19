"He's a better dude than he is a player, which is almost impossible" - Los Angeles Angels outfielder believes Shohei Ohtani is an MVP both on and off the field

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh had nothing but positive things to say about teammate Shohei Ohtani in an interview about baseball on "Fanatics View." In the postgame interview, the young player was asked multiple questions regarding his play and the Los Angeles Angels as a whole.

Marsh was first asked about what it is like to be around the older, more experienced players on the team. He said that being around the outfielders, especially superstar Mike Trout, is great, and it is amazing to see how much work everyone puts in both on and off the field.

Shohei Ohtani is an all-around great guy

Brandon Marsh, when asked about Shohei Ohtani's game, responded by saying, "Seeing a dude pump 100 on the mound and hit one 120 off the face of the scoreboard is one of the most incredible things I've seen with my own eyes on a baseball field." Marsh then followed up by saying that "...he's a better dude than he is player, which is almost impossible." He then talks about how great of a teammate Shohei Ohtani is both on and off the baseball field.

Ohtani has always been known for his great success on the field. Being able to both pitch and hit in Major League Baseball is amazing in itself, but to do it at an MVP level on both ends seems unfeasable. Yet Ohtani makes it work. However, more and more has been coming out recently that Ohtani is a great teammate and a great locker room presence for the Los Angeles Angels as well.

Ohtani is always seen interacting and having fun with his teammates during the games. This makes the environment much more comfortable for all the players and can be linked to the 2022 Angels' successful season so far. He is often seen interacting with fans at Angel Stadium, and this makes the game that much more entertaining for the people that come watch.

Shohei Ohtani's being able to both pitch and hit at a high level on the field and be a great teammate and person off the field is a major contributor to the success of the Los Angeles Angels. It is no surprise that the Angels are 24-15 to start the season and are fighting for a first-place spot in the American League West.

Ohtani takes the ball on the mound tonight, May 18, against the Texas Rangers, where the Angels look to come back with a win after two straight losses to Texas.

