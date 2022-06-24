Watch: Dansby Swanson gives the Atlanta Braves an early lead over the San Francisco Giants with a deep bomb to centerfield

The Atlanta Braves have taken an early lead over the San Francisco Giants. As has become the norm, it is off the swing of Dansby Swanson. This leadoff home run was absolutely crushed to center field, and there was no doubt about it the moment it left his bat.

This has become a common occurrence for Dansby Swanson, who is having the best season of his career as he pushes for an All-Star selection. The seven-year veteran has never been given the All-Star nod, but that looks like it will change in 2022.

Video of the leadoff homer was posted to Twitter by the Atlanta Braves, along with a call to action.

"Vote Dansby!" - Atlanta Braves

The Braves shortstop currently has his career-best batting average, a stellar .295. This is his 11th home run of the season, showing that he has a strong power swing in addition to his ability to get on base.

Dansby Swanson's continued hot streak gives the Atlanta Braves the lead against the San Francisco Giants

This power swing has been a common sight this season.

The San Francisco Giants are a consistently great team, and with the Atlanta Braves fighting to pass the New York Mets, every win counts. With the swing of Dansby Swanson to lead off the game, the Atlanta Braves are put in a prime position to win this key matchup.

Grant McAuley took to Twitter to contextualize just how great the shortstop has been in 2022.

Grant McAuley @grantmcauley First career lead-off home run for Dansby Swanson, who is now on a 25 homer, 87 RBI, 103 R pace.

First career lead-off home run for Dansby Swanson, who is now on a 25 homer, 87 RBI, 103 R pace.https://t.co/Te9qDZyJEp

"First career lead-off home run for Dansby Swanson, who is now on a 25 homer, 87 RBI, 103 R pace" - Grant McAuley

It remains to be seen if this pace can be kept up over the course of the entire season. At this point, who could bet against the breakout star?

Dansby Swanson has even earned the respect of his rivals, with Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants heaping praise on the shortstop.

These comments from Joc Pederson were reported by Bally Sports South on Twitter.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO



has the details Joc Pederson thinks Dansby Swanson is underrated around the league. @Kelly_Crull has the details Joc Pederson thinks Dansby Swanson is underrated around the league.@Kelly_Crull has the details ⤵️ https://t.co/uowbYBoEQB

"Joc Pederson thinks Dansby Swanson is underrated around the league" - Bally Sports South

Being underrated has its advantages, allowing you a strategic edge over the competition. However, after this hot streak, players around the MLB are beginning to take notice.

Dansby Swanson recently opened up about his role with the team and his perspective, posted to YouTube by Bally Sports South.

With this homer to start the game against the San Francisco Giants, it appears the hot streak will not be ending today. The only question that remains is just how long this high level of play can be maintained.

