"Sending a Triple A team to Toronto" "That's almost 40% of the entire team!" - Baseball world reacts to Kansas City Royals players being put on restricted list ahead of team's trip to Toronto

The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of their players ahead of their trip to Toronto to play the Blue Jays. This is because the players are not vaccinated, and Canada has issued a vaccination mandate to be able to play.

Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Royals players Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor and Dylan Coleman will be placed on the restricted list for the four-game series in Toronto, per manager Mike Matheny. Royals players Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor and Dylan Coleman will be placed on the restricted list for the four-game series in Toronto, per manager Mike Matheny.

With 10 Royals players having to miss the series in Toronto, the organization will have to rely on a handful of Triple-A and Double-A players.

This makes for a tough test as they face a playoff team if the season ends today in the Toronto Blue Jays.

The loss of 10 players equals around 40 percent of the total roster.

Some are saying that this is a failure of leadership by the Kansas City Royals organization.

This season, there have been many instances where a player did not make the trip to Canada due to restrictions, but this has to be the most at one time.

Overall, it has to be disappointing for Royals fans that these 10 players will not be able to play in Toronto.

The Royals and Blue Jays series begins tomorrow at 7:07 PM EDT.

Kansas City Royals off to dreadful start in 2022

Manager Mike Matheny argues with an umpire over a call during a Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals game.

The Kansas City Royals have gotten off to another horrific start as the team enters July 13 with a record of 35-53, 13 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Since the Royals' two World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, the team has failed to have a winning season.

In 2022, both the team's pitching and hitting have been problematic. The Royals rank in the bottom five of baseball in team ERA and runs per game. One of the few bright spots has been outfielder Andrew Benintendi and rookie Bobby Witt Jr.

Benintendi, among other veteran players like Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor, and Zack Greinke may be dealt with at the deadline as the team looks to rebuild.

Overall, the Kansas City Royals are still a young team and are a couple of years away from competing in the American League. Hence, the team will likely look to add more prospects to the organization's farm system by the trade deadline.

