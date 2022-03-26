"Help our team win and get back to the postseason" - Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich discusses his hopes for the MLB 2022 season

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a rebound from their star player. Since winning the National League's Most Valuable Player award in 2018 and finishing second place in the voting in 2019, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been trying to regain the offensive prowess that made him the best in the game.

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three

The Milwaukee Brewers need Christian Yelich to regain his MVP form in 2022

Yelich established himself as a part of a Miami Marlins outfield that included the National League's Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton and All-Star Marcel Ozuna. While he first dazzled with his glove, he continued to develop with his bat and became a key part of the Miami Marlins offense. However, after the Marlins were acquired by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, Yelich requested a trade to the Brewers and erupted into one of the greatest players in the game.

Yelich led the National League in OPS, batting average and slugging percentage for two consecutive years, single-handedly elevating the Brewers to a playoff contender. He was feared by every pitcher in the league and was the most exciting Brewer since the dynamic duo of Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun helped the team compete for the National League Central title.

The wheels then came off for Yelich and the Brewers over the last two years. Last season was especially tough for the outfielder as his slugging percentage sank to an embarrassing .373, the lowest of his career.

The Milwaukee Brewers are committed to their star, as they enter year three of his seven-year contract extension that is set to pay the outfielder $188.5 million. Yelich, who has stayed as positive as he can be, enters this year focused on the simple tasks at hand.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



apne.ws/IwQtHzq The Brewers' Christian Yelich has simple goals for the coming season: “Stay healthy, help our team win and get back to the postseason." The Brewers' Christian Yelich has simple goals for the coming season: “Stay healthy, help our team win and get back to the postseason."apne.ws/IwQtHzq

The Brewers remain committed to building a contender, as they've added another former MVP to their roster. On March 16th, Milwaukee signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. Like Yelich, McCutchen enters his age 30 season a different player than he was when he won the MVP in 2013.

He hopes that the alliance between himself and Yelich will allow them to recapture some of the offensive greatness and reascend to baseball prominence.

"I look forward to us challenging each other to be better every single day."

It's a gamble for the Brewers; however, if these two can revive the MVP form they once had, a championship could be making its way to Milwaukee.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Can Christian Yelich bounce back in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far