"Wildcard team next year with better bullpen arms" "He is one the worst managers in the game" - Arizona Diamondbacks fans divided over management's decision to bring back manager Torey Lovullo in 2023

Just hours ago, fans were left divided as the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to pick up the club option for their manager Torey Lovullo. This means that Lovullo will remain manager through the 2023 MLB season for the Diamondbacks. Lovullo has been the manager of the Diamondbacks since 2017, and has coached them to one playoff appearance.

Since taking over the Diamondbacks managerial position, Lovullo has a record of 397-438 which is a bit under .500. His first season was the best, which saw him manage the D-Backs to a 93-69 record. The next two seasons were decent for Arizona, with them winning 82 and 85 games respectively.

However, 2021 might have been the worst season in Arizona Diamondbacks history. Last season saw Arizona get 52 wins, and they were tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst record in the MLB. Last year was beyond depressing for Diamondbacks baseball, and it seemed like the team was directionless.

Michael @MichaelDSebast @Dbacks In all honesty, get him some help in the bullpen and see what he can do. It’s not his fault our bullpen can’t do their part @Dbacks In all honesty, get him some help in the bullpen and see what he can do. It’s not his fault our bullpen can’t do their part

The Diamondbacks have looked much better this season, being seven games under .500. They are currently in fourth place in the National League West, which many consider the most competitive division in the league.

planet orange☄️🌞 @sunsdbook @Dbacks @PHNX_Dbacks The D Backs are above .500 outside of the games against the Padres & Dodgers. Much improved from an injury filled 2021. Tweaks on the fringe of the roster + expected improvement from young prospects and this team is already a playoff team. Good move @Dbacks @PHNX_Dbacks The D Backs are above .500 outside of the games against the Padres & Dodgers. Much improved from an injury filled 2021. Tweaks on the fringe of the roster + expected improvement from young prospects and this team is already a playoff team. Good move

Many fans agreed with the club's decision to extend Torey Lovullo, saying that he is indeed a good manager. Fans believe if the Diamondbacks can improve their bullpen for next season, they could be playoff contenders.

Logan @Scrawgeth @Dbacks Good choice. Wildcard team next year with better bullpen arms @Dbacks Good choice. Wildcard team next year with better bullpen arms

Jorge @pelotero872 @Dbacks Smart move. Lovullo is one of the top managers in the bigs. He just need the players to match his talent. Hopefully front office does not dismantel the team once again. Team needs new owners.. @Dbacks Smart move. Lovullo is one of the top managers in the bigs. He just need the players to match his talent. Hopefully front office does not dismantel the team once again. Team needs new owners..

Ric Flair Woo @nflnba2022 @Dbacks Love it. The team’s playing pretty well considering our roster and lack of spending @Dbacks Love it. The team’s playing pretty well considering our roster and lack of spending

However, there are some who believe that it is time for Lovullo to go. In their defense, he was at the helm for one of the worst seasons in Diamondbacks history.

Cataclysm! @davidHenkel20 @Dbacks wait why is he staying. I never want someone to lose his job but it is insanity to keep him. He is one the worst managers in the game. @Dbacks wait why is he staying. I never want someone to lose his job but it is insanity to keep him. He is one the worst managers in the game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a nice young squad for the future seasons to come. Let's take a look at some of their young talent that is on the up and up.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have some young talent on their squad

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks

First off, we have outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is one of MLB's top prospects. Selected 16th overall by Arizona in the 2019 draft, Carroll is already in the bigs, where he hit a double in his first game.

Rookie outfielder Alek Thomas is also showcasing his talent for the Diamondbacks this season. He was Arizona's second-round draft pick back in 2018, where he dominated in the minors shortly after.

Outfielder/Catcher Daulton Varsho is in his third season in the MLB, and he is showing some true potential at the plate. Through 117 games played for the Diamondbacks, Varsho has 18 home runs and 19 doubles.

It is safe to say that the Arizona Diamondbacks have a promising future ahead of them. It's going to be fun to watch their young talent blossom in this league.

