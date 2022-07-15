“I'd be freaking out lol man has to buy a new tooth now” “And they say Baseball is a non contact sport” - MLB Twitter goes wild after Oneil Cruz knocks out Miguel Rojas' tooth

During the Miami Marlins versus Pittsburgh Pirates game, Miguel Rojas and Oneil Cruz got into an ugly collision at second base. The collision was so bad that Rojas actually ended up losing one of his teeth in the incident.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Miguel Rojas lost a piece of his tooth when Oneil Cruz popped up on this slide Miguel Rojas lost a piece of his tooth when Oneil Cruz popped up on this slide https://t.co/qQNlMDZ5FM

The collision happened in the top of the ninth inning, with the score tied at 1-1. Trying to get runners in scoring position, the speedy Cruz decided to steal second base. After being called out, Cruz popped up from his slide only to accidentally knock Rojas in the face. During the replay, you can even see Rojas's tooth get knocked out and fall to the ground.

Oneil Cruz has been all over the baseball scene since he was called up last month. Since being called up, Cruz has recorded the fastest throw by an infielder in the StatCast era at 97.8 MPH. He has also broken records with his speed around the bases, and has hit multiple balls over 110 MPH. His incredible athletic ability makes him one of the game's top prospects.

As we know, baseball is a sport where there is only occasional contact between the players. Outside of the brawls between teams, there is not much physical one-on-one contact in the game. Contact like this is usually accidental, unlike the rugged aspects of football or hockey. That is why something like this is so surprising to see in a game.

▪︎ @Dyzgain @JomboyMedia I'd be freaking out lol man has to buy a new tooth now @JomboyMedia I'd be freaking out lol man has to buy a new tooth now

A collision that resulted in a lost tooth is rare to see in the MLB. Pair that with young phenom Oneil Cruz being involved in the play, and it makes sense for fans to react a bunch. Here is what Major League Baseball fans had to say about this crazy collision.

MLB fans react to insane collision involving Oneil Cruz

Standing at 6'7'', Cruz has some wild dimensions for an MLB player. That mixed with his epic speed, and opposing players are definitely not used to seeing that on the base paths.

A-Gon @RealACGonzales7 @JomboyMedia middle infielders don't generally have to worry about a 6'7 base runner popping up like that. @JomboyMedia middle infielders don't generally have to worry about a 6'7 base runner popping up like that.

Apparently, the announcers of this game had no idea that his tooth even fell out.

This fan joked around about baseball not being a contact sport.

Miguel Rojas was definitely hurt from this. Some fans said that it was really tough to watch.

chicoktc @chicoktc @JomboyMedia Yikes, that must hurt like crazy. Was that his whole tooth? @JomboyMedia Yikes, that must hurt like crazy. Was that his whole tooth?

This was really wild to see in an MLB game. Hopefully, Miguel Rojas will be able to get his tooth repaired or replaced without any problem and can return to the sport soon.

