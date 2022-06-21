“I’m so done with Berrios ... F****ng horrible” - Toronto Blue Jays fans rip into pitcher Jose Berrios after he allows 6 runs in 4 innings

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios has not been performing as the team hoped he would this season. They traded for him last season at the deadline and then signed him to a big deal this offseason. For the next seven years, he will be making $131 million in Toronto.

However, Berrios hasn't looked like a pitcher worth hundreds of millions of dollars this season. Heading into today's start against the Chicago White Sox, he had a 4.65 earned-run average with a 1.24 WHIP.

Those numbers have only gotten worse today. After just four innings of work in Chicago and at the time of writing, Berrios allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk. He only managed to strike out one batter.

Berrios got outdueled by White Sox ace Lance Lynn. It's currently the sixth inning, and Lynn has pitched through five. He's only allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk. He has five strikeouts.

For Berrios, tonight isn't just another bad start. Toronto Blue Jays fans are beginning to become anxious that his bad start this season is actually something much worse. He was supposed to be the team's ace. However, he's nowhere close to that, with Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah both pitching like aces this season.

This user can't take another bad start by Jose Berrios. They've seen too many already.

A Twitter reaction to Jose Berrios' performance

Toronto Blue Jays fans are tired of underperforming pitcher Jose Berrios after he allows 6 runs in 4 innings

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Starting pitcher Jose Berrios owns a 4.65 earned-run average this season.

This user sarcastically implied that Berrios would get better as he ages. That's the opposite of how pitchers usually progress.

oh yeah @KingCeph27 Well at least Berrios will get better as he ages over the next 6 years Well at least Berrios will get better as he ages over the next 6 years

This Toronto Blue Jays fan thinks his team made a big mistake signing Berrios to a seven-year contract worth $131 million.

This fan doesn't think this lousy start holds too much meaning. Berrios pitched well in his previous two starts against the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. However, those teams aren't exactly potent offenses.

BLUEJAYS HOTSTOVE @bluejayhotstove Tough outing for Jose. A lot of fans are forgetting the much improved Berrios we’ve seen the last month and I get it…hopefully he bounces back next start



JB has been electric or horrific this season. Can’t seem to navigate through a start if he doesn’t have his best stuff Tough outing for Jose. A lot of fans are forgetting the much improved Berrios we’ve seen the last month and I get it…hopefully he bounces back next start JB has been electric or horrific this season. Can’t seem to navigate through a start if he doesn’t have his best stuff

This user just can't figure Berrios out.

Ryan Geiger @Geigs1996 @BlueJays Can’t seem to figure out Carlos Berrios. Guy is so inconsistent. One game he strikes everyone out. The next he dishes total pizzas down the middle and a homer every time. #BlueJays Can’t seem to figure out Carlos Berrios. Guy is so inconsistent. One game he strikes everyone out. The next he dishes total pizzas down the middle and a homer every time. #BlueJays @BlueJays

Here are some in-depth stats to depict just how poorly Berrios pitched tonight. He generated just two swings and misses.

Ben Porter @Ben13Porter José Berríos only got two swings and misses today. Not ideal. José Berríos only got two swings and misses today. Not ideal. https://t.co/zLHjYxuclb

This user wants to see Alek Manoah pitch more.

Alejandro Kirk Enjoyer @ShowGrinder93 Alek Manoah is the only starter I trust man, Berrios constantly sets this team up for a loss Alek Manoah is the only starter I trust man, Berrios constantly sets this team up for a loss

This fan sarcastically implied that Berrios must be Italian with all the meatball pitches he was throwing tonight.

Blu J @BlueJaysDork I didn’t know Berríos had some Italian in him until I saw the meatballs he’s been serving up I didn’t know Berríos had some Italian in him until I saw the meatballs he’s been serving up

At the time of writing, the Blue Jays were down 2-8 in the sixth inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far