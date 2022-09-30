MLB fans divided over AL MVP after another brilliant outing by the Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani: "Ohtani could potentially be the best player of all time", "Will never be as good as Judge"

As we approach the end of the season, Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle fans. His level of consistency on both the hitting and pitching side has been remarkable.

Despite his outstanding numbers this year, Ohtani may miss out on a second consecutive MVP award. The two-way star is currently battling New York Yankees' Aaron Judge in a tight AL MVP race.

Shohei Ohtani had another stellar outing Thursday night to keep himself in the hunt for his second MVP title. He recorded his 15th win of the season and helped the LA Angels edge past the Oakland Athletics 4-2. Ohtani pitched eight scoreless innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing just two hits.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani has 34 HR, 94 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season. He also does stuff like this. Shohei Ohtani has 34 HR, 94 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season. He also does stuff like this. https://t.co/AOARhsk2xn

Aaron Judge just hit home run No. 61 of the season to tie Roger Maris' 61-year-old record. Ohtani became the only player in history to have 30 home runs and register 10 wins in a season. Both players have had phenomenal years and a case could be made for either winning the MVP. Fans are debating which of these two deserves the award in 2022.

Perry Casaday @CasadayPerry @MLB @Angels This is going to be the best season ever from a player in the history of Major League Baseball. And it may never be better. It’s a shame that East coast Yankee bias will steal his MVP from him. @MLB @Angels This is going to be the best season ever from a player in the history of Major League Baseball. And it may never be better. It’s a shame that East coast Yankee bias will steal his MVP from him.

Matthew Berry @icemasterberry @MLB @Angels Amazing performance last night! He would win the MVP again if not for a historic season from Judge. @MLB @Angels Amazing performance last night! He would win the MVP again if not for a historic season from Judge.

stoned🪙 @twinsnakepits @MLB @Angels Judge may be MVP this season. But Ohtani could potentially be the best player of all time. Keep it up @MLB @Angels Judge may be MVP this season. But Ohtani could potentially be the best player of all time. Keep it up

Ohtani is a unicorn. There is simply no other player like him. Not since Babe Ruth have we had someone dominate in both hitting and pitching. And Ruth played almost a century ago.

パンチョ大谷 @pancho_ohtani @MLB

He cannot be compared to Judge.

I think he is the one and only athlete.

We need a new award that is appropriate for Shohei Ohtani, not an award that can be compared to Judge. @Angels Shohei Ohtani cannot be compared to anyone. He is doing something only he can do.He cannot be compared to Judge.I think he is the one and only athlete.We need a new award that is appropriate for Shohei Ohtani, not an award that can be compared to Judge. @MLB @Angels Shohei Ohtani cannot be compared to anyone. He is doing something only he can do.He cannot be compared to Judge.I think he is the one and only athlete.We need a new award that is appropriate for Shohei Ohtani, not an award that can be compared to Judge.

Rick @anonamurs2 @MLB @Angels This is your semi-regular reminder that Shohei Ohtani is more likely to hit 60 home runs than Aaron Judge is to do anything even resembling what Shohei does. @MLB @Angels This is your semi-regular reminder that Shohei Ohtani is more likely to hit 60 home runs than Aaron Judge is to do anything even resembling what Shohei does.

Preston Davey @PrestonDavey @MLB @Angels Can’t wait for all of the salty Yankees fans to complain until the end of time when Ohtani wins MVP. @MLB @Angels Can’t wait for all of the salty Yankees fans to complain until the end of time when Ohtani wins MVP.

humanityubi 🧢 @humanityubi @brillyyboy @MLB



Judge isn't in the same league, not even close no matter how many HRs he hits.



Please stay off crack with this joke of take. @Angels Ohtani just singlehandedly won the game tonight. What's more valuable than that?Judge isn't in the same league, not even close no matter how many HRs he hits.Please stay off crack with this joke of take. @brillyyboy @MLB @Angels Ohtani just singlehandedly won the game tonight. What's more valuable than that?Judge isn't in the same league, not even close no matter how many HRs he hits.Please stay off crack with this joke of take.

Many fans believe that Ohtani should win the MVP based on the fact that he is a premier pitcher and an elite hitter. Mastering two different skill sets at such a high level is a rarity.

Shohei Ohtani is the only play in MLB history to have 30 HRs and 10 or more wins in a season

Shohei Ohtani celebrates with teammate Mike Trout after defeating the Oakland Athletics.

This season, Shohei Ohtani has a .275/.358/.529 slash line with 34 home runs and 94 RBIs. In comparison, Aaron Judge has a .313/.425/.696 with 61 home runs and 130 RBIs.

Judge, however, doesn't pitch. Never has, and most likely never will. Ohtani already has 15 wins on the season. He has an impressive 2.35 ERA, 213 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP. He leads the American League in strikeouts per nine innings (11.907). He also ranks in the top five in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

It's difficult to pick a winner in this debate. One factor that might determine the outcome of this tight race is the fact that the Angels have struggled this season. While Judge has carried his team to the playoffs, the LA Angels have struggled. The team is 70-86 on the season despite Ohtani leading the charge.

With so little between these two superstars, it's sad to think that one of these players will miss out on an MVP award. In any other season, it could be argued that both these players have accomplished enough to win the award. This could be one of the most highly debated MVP awards in decades.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far